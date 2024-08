some airlines did operate passenger flights between North America and the UK during World War II, though the service was limited and intermittent. The primary airlines involved in this transatlantic passenger service were:



Pan American World Airways (Pan Am): Pan Am operated a small number of passenger flights between New York and Lisbon, Portugal, which connected to flights to the UK. These flights were primarily used for diplomatic personnel and high-priority civilian travelers.

Canadian Pacific Air Lines: This Canadian airline operated a few passenger flights between Montreal and the UK, typically stopping in Newfoundland, via a refueling stop in Iceland.

American Export Airlines: This US-based airline conducted a limited number of passenger flights between New York and the UK, with stops in Newfoundland and/or Greenland.

The transatlantic passenger service during WWII was extremely challenging, with increased security, limited aircraft capacity, and risks from enemy action. Passenger volume was very low compared to the pre-war period. Most civilian and military air transport during the war was focused on cargo, mail, and military personnel movement rather than general passenger service between North America and the UK.