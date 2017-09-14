RSS
Напад росії і білорусі на Україну
На Вашу думку, скільки ще триватиме війна в Україні?

Напад росії і білорусі на Україну 5.1 5 75
Повідомлення Додано: Пон 02 вер, 2024 02:06

ЛАД
Дурниці якісь.
В Ізраїлі служба в армії обов’язкова і для чоловіків і для жінок. Тільки в Україні яка в зазнала агресії ще в 2014, цю «радянщину» що захищати свою домівку мають чоловіки до цього часу не викорінили.

According to Women Warriors, 47 female IDF soldiers were killed on October 7, and five more have been killed in the line of duty near Gaza, on the northern border and in the West Bank in the months since.

In April, the Israel Defense Forces said it had seen a massive spike in female conscripts joining combat units during the war. During the March-April conscription cohort, the turnout for female troops in combat units hit 157 percent, meaning 57% more than planned for.

During the same period last year, turnout was 102 percent, according to the military.

https://www.timesofisrael.com/fighting- ... their-due/

IDF sees new surge in female conscripts joining combat units amid Gaza war
According to data from the IDF, the draft turnout for female troops in combat units was 157 percent, meaning 57% more than it had initially planned for. For comparison, during the same period last year, the turnout was 102%, according to the military.
The Artillery Corps saw a 195% draft turnout; the Air Force’s air defense array saw 114%; the Home Front Command’s Search and Rescue units saw 170%; and the Border Police saw 139%, according to the IDF data.
https://www.timesofisrael.com/idf-sees- ... -gaza-war/
