Analysts say the program is a calculated effort by Mr. Zelensky to shore up his popularity among a population that is growing tired of the war. That fatigue has been exacerbated by a mobilization drive this year that exposed divides in society and corruption scandals that tarnished the government’s image.



A recent poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, a private think tank, found that while trust in Mr. Zelensky remained relatively strong at 59 percent, it had nonetheless fallen from 77 percent a year ago.



“It’s a populist move,” Anatoliy Oktysiuk, a political expert at another Ukrainian think tank, Democracy House, said of the grants. He noted that Mr. Zelensky was aiming to appeal particularly to pensioners, a 10-million-strong electorate in Ukraine that often struggles to make ends meet.