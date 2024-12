On his way out of the White House, President Biden is reportedly making a last-minute plea to Congress for $24 billion in aid for war-torn Ukraine to bolster its military support and replenish US stocks that had dwindled.



The White House Office of Management and Budget suggested that Congress could fold the renewed aid into its solution to avert a government shutdown next month, according to a request obtained by Politico Pro.



Several lawmakers saw the proposal Monday and it features $8 billion for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative to fund US company contracts to arm Kyiv and $16 billion to refill US weaponry stock, per the report.



Already, some Republicans cried foul over the reported ask.



“Joe Biden just gave away 4.7 billion in your taxpayer dollars by unilaterally “forgiving” loans to Ukraine. Congress must not give him a free gift to further sabotage President Trump’s peace negotiations on the way out the door. Any Biden funding demands should be DOA,” Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) posted on X.