How do disruptions in caregiver behaviors influence development and risk of depression? A primary psychological mechanism linking parenting behaviors in early childhood to depression is attachment security. Attachment theory posits that children develop a secure emotional bond with caregivers who are sensitive, responsive, and predictable; securely attached children will readily explore new environments and return to the caregiver for safety (Ainsworth, et al., 1978; Bowlby, 1969). In contrast, inconsistent and insensitive parenting is argued to result in an insecure attachment style, in which children are unable to use their caregiver as the foundation for exploration and safety. Several classifications of insecure attachment styles have been characterized, including anxious/avoidant, ambivalent, and disorganized/disoriented (Ainsworth et al., 1978; Main & Soloman, 1986). Insensitive and non-responsive parenting behaviors are robustly associated with the development of an insecure attachment style in infants (Egeland & Farber, 1984). Evidence also consistently suggests that children of depressed mothers are less likely to develop a secure attachment style than children of mothers without depression (Coyl, Roggman, & Newland, 2002; Martins & Gaffan, 2000; Teti, Gelfand, Messinger, & Isabella, 1995). Insecure attachment in children of depressed mothers is thought to emerge in response to a variety of insensitive and inconsistent parenting behaviors. Maternal behavior in depressed woman has been characterized as unresponsive, inattentive, intrusive, punitive, hostile, and ineffective at resolving conflict (Gelfand & Teti, 1990; Goodman & Gotlib, 1999; Gotlib & Goodman, 1999). More extreme departures from the expected environment, including maltreatment and institutional rearing, have been shown to dramatically interfere with the development of a secure attachment style. Children exposed to maltreatment and institutional rearing are particularly likely to develop insecure attachment, and many children in these adverse environments display features of a disorganized/disoriented attachment style (Carlson, Cicchetti, Barnett, & Braunwald, 1989; Zeanah, Smyke, Koga, Carlson, & The Bucharest Early Intervention Project Core Group, 2005). Disorganized/disoriented attachment is a particularly severe departure from a secure attachment style that is characterized by a lack of coherence in responses to caregiver separation and reunification, a blending of contradictory strategies, and bizarre behaviors that are not easily classified (Main & Soloman, 1986).