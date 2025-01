In 100 years

Love is illegal

In 100 years from now

In 100 years

Love is illegal in this lonely, heartbreak town

In 100 years

Love is illegal

All your dreams will die

In 100 years

Love is illegal

And your hope will not survive



You're looking through a fire

Computers everywhere

Oh, you're a shotgun rider

Controllers here and there

And you read old loveletters

Drowning in the sea

Oh baby it doesn't matter

Oh you've lost all what you feel

Can you feel my heart?

Baby don't give up

Can you feel the love tonight?



Nov. 9, 1987