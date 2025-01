Додано: Сер 22 січ, 2025 12:16

Martin Herman

Better 1,000 drones than one lousy Abrams tank! Planes would have been much better - the Warthogs A-10 (also rotting) and the F-16s! This could have been paid for by Russian frozen money. The American government gave no planes; deliberately!!! Why?

Neither Republicans nor Democrats want Russia crushed! Plus, in Washington, Russian influence is stronger than Ukrainian. American government is afraid China will benefit from the destruction of Russia. Yet, this is likely to happen anyway. The difference? The Americans would look silly. Ukrainians and disgruntled Russians will bring that evil empire to death anyway.