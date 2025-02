The Trump administration is offering nearly all federal workers the opportunity to resign from their posts now and still retain full pay and benefits through Sept. 30.



The notice, sent via an email blast from the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) Tuesday afternoon, gave employees until Feb. 6 to accept the deal.



Employees wishing to resign were instructed to reply to the email from their government accounts with the word "resign" and hit send.



The memo was not clear on whether employees who choose to resign would be expected to work between now and Sept. 30. It did explicitly say that they would not have to comply with return-to-office plans.