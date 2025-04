After sending out feelers earlier this year, Japan has agreed to provide the Ukrainian intelligence community with geospatial data. It is new territory for Japan, and it comes with its own set of risks.

Published on 21/04/2025 Pierre Gastineau

Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at the Prime Minister's official residential quarters in Tokyo, Japan, 24 February 2025.

Intelligence Online understands that Japan's Kyushu University Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space (iQPS) will be providing synthetic aperture radar (SAR) imagery to the Ukrainian military intelligence service, the GUR. A deal was signed last week. Intelligence Online had caught wind of talks begun between the Japanese and Ukrainian authorities on the matter, which started in late February (IO, 18/03/25). The discussions ramped up a notch when the United States suspended its intelligence aide to Ukraine on 6 March. Washington later resumed its support but talks have continued.



iQPS already has five SAR observation satellites in orbit and plans to launch its seventh by the end of 2026. However, the two parties have given themselves two to three months to install the iQPS programming and reception tools onto the GUR's platform.



At the same time, Tokyo has reiterated its promise to provide Kyiv with $1bn, which should go towards making up for the loss of US financial support.



Fill gap of lost US support



The Ukrainian service is still working towards becoming independent of US imagery, in case Washington once more pulls the plug on its aid.



With iQPS now on board, the future seems bright for Kyiv in terms of radar. This comes in addition to the radar imagery supplied by Finland's Iceye, and to a lesser extent by Germany (SAR-Lupe and SARah) and Italy (Cosmo-SkyMed and Cosmo-SkyMed 2). When combined, those capabilities could potentially transmit more radar imagery than what the US National Reconnaissance Office had been providing previously from its own means and via acquisitions from commercial operators Capella Space and Umbra.



Persistent weaknesses in optical imagery



However, in terms of optics, Ukraine still needs to secure its full range. Despite having access to Airbus Group's Pléiades Neo satellites and the increased image capture rights on French CSO-range satellites, Ukraine is well short of what the US had been providing, either directly or via access to commercial imagery from Maxar and BlackSky acquired via National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency contracts.



There is no European operator able to provide optical satellite imagery to the level of the US state and commercial offering, either in terms of available data throughout the day or the facility of access to live-streaming tools (IO, 24/02/25). Even after it officially reopened data flows in early March, Washington has continued to limit Ukraine's visibility of in-depth imagery of Russian territory.



Pierre Gastineau