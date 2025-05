EC-859. A communication from the Senior Bureau Official,

Legislative Affairs, Department of State, transmitting,

pursuant to section 36(c) of the Arms Export Control Act, the

certification of a proposed license for the export of defense

articles, including technical data, and defense services to

Ukraine in the amount of $50,000,000 or more (Transmittal No.

DDTC 25-027) received in the Office of the President pro

tempore; to the Committee on Foreign Relations.