President Donald Trump on Monday called former President Joe Biden's cancer diagnosis "very sad" before raising questions about the timing of Biden's public disclosure of the disease.



"I think it's very sad, actually," Trump said while taking questions in the Oval Office. "I'm surprised that it wasn't, you know -- the public wasn't notified a long time ago because to get to stage nine -- that's a long time."



Trump then appeared to try to cast doubt on the doctors in charge of Biden's health during and after his presidency, stating "somebody is not telling the facts."



Biden's office on Sunday said he had been diagnosed on Friday with prostate cancer, saying that while it was "a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management."



The statement said Biden's cancer had a "Gleason score of 9." The Gleason grading system, or Gleason score -- which usually ranges from 6 to 10 -- refers to how likely the cancer is to advance and spread, but does not predict the outcome.