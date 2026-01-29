RSS
Finance.UA
Наш Telegram канал
Онлайн страхування
Головна Учасники Пошук FAQ Правила Зворотній зв'язок
Форуми
/
Казна: бюджет, податки,
пенсійний фонд та інше
/
Макроекономіка України.
Політика та гроші
/
Політика та гроші
/
Напад росії і
білорусі на Україну

Напад росії і білорусі на Україну
+ Додати
    тему
Відповісти
на тему
  #<1 ... 1730817309173101731117312 ... 17314>
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 31 бер, 2026 18:41

Re: Напад росії і білорусі на Україну

  prodigy написав:республіканці планують хто в наступні 4 роки (після Трампа) має шанси на президенство
-Венс у лідерах(51%), Марко Рубіо другий(32%)
це найближче майбутнє США (не має з ким мати справу)
Венс полудурок, на кшалт андрійка, Рубіо сцикун і брехун (які вдягає туфлі подарені Трампом на 2 розміра більші)

ну это если республиканцы для начала покажут результат в ноябре

думаю что Рейган и Буш переворачиваются в гробах, это же как нужно было идею партии перекрутить...
Прохожий
 
Повідомлень: 14354
З нами з: 05.06.13
Подякував: 937 раз.
Подякували: 1467 раз.
 
Профіль
 
1
1
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 31 бер, 2026 18:42

Re: Напад росії і білорусі на Україну

  flyman написав:Лазаренко відсидів і женився та проживає в сонячній СА

филипинка?
Прохожий
 
Повідомлень: 14354
З нами з: 05.06.13
Подякував: 937 раз.
Подякували: 1467 раз.
 
Профіль
 
1
1
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 31 бер, 2026 18:43

Re: Напад росії і білорусі на Україну

  pesikot написав:Для Рубіо це ще гарні новини, дешеві туфлі могли б бути на 2 розміри меньше ... )

и б/у лабутены от Мелании(жаль выкинуть))))
Востаннє редагувалось Прохожий в Вів 31 бер, 2026 18:44, всього редагувалось 1 раз.
Прохожий
 
Повідомлень: 14354
З нами з: 05.06.13
Подякував: 937 раз.
Подякували: 1467 раз.
 
Профіль
 
1
1
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 31 бер, 2026 18:43

  buratinyo написав:не нахожу оригинал этого сообщения на американских сайтах. Помогите найти.
:)

https://www.rbc.ua/ukr/news/ssha-znyali ... 7.html/amp
Xenon
 
Повідомлень: 5828
З нами з: 25.02.09
Подякував: 76 раз.
Подякували: 324 раз.
 
Профіль
 
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 31 бер, 2026 18:46

flyman
це ***, яку ти сюди тягнеш

Oil prices rose to nearly $120 per barrel on Tuesday, after Iran attacked a tanker off the coast of the United Arab Emirates.

Brent
prices, the international benchmark, rose about 5% to $118.50 per barrel by 9:36 a.m. ET. U.S. crude oil
was up 0.67% to $103.57 per barrel.

Iran attacked a Kuwaiti oil tanker anchored outside Dubai. No injuries were reported and no oil spill occurred, according to a statement from Kuwait Petroleum Corporation.

That attack indicates a further tightening of the Islamic Republic’s grip on the Strait of Hormuz, targeting tankers just outside the waterway, said Ben Emons, CIO at FedWatch Advisors, highlighting renewed risks of further disruption to energy flows.

President Donald Trump, meanwhile, told his aides that he was willing to end U.S. operations against Iran even if the Strait of Hormuz remained shut, administration officials told The Wall Street Journal.

“The result is a more asymmetric game, with the U.S. leaning toward exit and Iran still incentivized to impose cost,” Emons said.


https://www.cnbc.com/2026/03/31/oil-pri ... -deal.html
prodigy
 
Повідомлень: 13439
З нами з: 03.12.13
Подякував: 3400 раз.
Подякували: 3367 раз.
 
Профіль
 
1
4
2
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 31 бер, 2026 18:47

  prodigy написав:
  buratinyo написав:не нахожу оригинал этого сообщения на американских сайтах. Помогите найти.

Brent 107,11. До Байдена не дотягивает :)


https://oilprice.com/

Brent 119.0 зараз, де знайшли 107?

https://finviz.com/futures_charts.ashx?p=d&t=QA
buratinyo
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 1956
З нами з: 28.04.16
Подякував: 2900 раз.
Подякували: 516 раз.
 
Профіль
 
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 31 бер, 2026 18:50

  Xenon написав:
  buratinyo написав:не нахожу оригинал этого сообщения на американских сайтах. Помогите найти.
:)

https://www.rbc.ua/ukr/news/ssha-znyali ... 7.html/amp

Читаю старую новость о снятии санкций по российской нефти, уже находящейся в море на танкерах.

Про контейнеры ни слова. В контейнерах нефть не транспортируют. :D
buratinyo
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 1956
З нами з: 28.04.16
Подякував: 2900 раз.
Подякували: 516 раз.
 
Профіль
 
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 31 бер, 2026 18:51

  flyman написав:
  prodigy написав:
  buratinyo написав:не нахожу оригинал этого сообщения на американских сайтах. Помогите найти.

Brent 107,11. До Байдена не дотягивает :)


https://oilprice.com/

Brent 119.0 зараз, де знайшли 107?


https://stooq.pl/q/?s=cb.f&c=5d&t=l&a=lg&b=1

Зображення



ЕШФ: нафта дешевшає
Hotab
Форумчанин року
 
Повідомлень: 18443
З нами з: 15.02.09
Подякував: 406 раз.
Подякували: 2597 раз.
 
Профіль
 
6
8
5
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 31 бер, 2026 18:59

  buratinyo написав:
  prodigy написав:
  buratinyo написав:не нахожу оригинал этого сообщения на американских сайтах. Помогите найти.

Brent 107,11. До Байдена не дотягивает :)


https://oilprice.com/

Brent 119.0 зараз, де знайшли 107?

https://finviz.com/futures_charts.ashx?p=d&t=QA


торги в Лондоні закрились ціною 114,44
торги в США відкрились з 109, зараз флуктуація 107-103-105,4 пішов відкат?
ціна росте
https://finviz.com/futures_charts.ashx?p=i1&t=QA
prodigy
 
Повідомлень: 13439
З нами з: 03.12.13
Подякував: 3400 раз.
Подякували: 3367 раз.
 
Профіль
 
1
4
2
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 31 бер, 2026 19:01

Re: Напад росії і білорусі на Україну

  Hotab написав:ЕШФ: нафта дешевшає


треба дочекатись завтра 4 ранку, коли почне торги Японія і Китай(Шанхайська міжнародна енергетична біржа (INE - Shanghai International Energy Exchange): Саме тут проходять основні торги нафтою
Востаннє редагувалось prodigy в Вів 31 бер, 2026 19:06, всього редагувалось 1 раз.
prodigy
 
Повідомлень: 13439
З нами з: 03.12.13
Подякував: 3400 раз.
Подякували: 3367 раз.
 
Профіль
 
1
4
2
  #<1 ... 1730817309173101731117312 ... 17314>
Форум:
+ Додати
    тему
Відповісти
на тему
Зараз переглядають цей форум: Banderlog, pesikot і 2 гостей
Модератори: Faceless, Ірина_, Модератор

Схожі теми
Теми
 Відповіді Перегляди Останнє
Сценарій завершення війни кремлівської росії проти України
buratinyo » Пон 30 бер, 2026 21:42
0 408
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
Пон 30 бер, 2026 21:42
buratinyo
Напад США та Ізраїлю на Іран
won » Нед 22 бер, 2026 08:49
0 1763
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
Нед 22 бер, 2026 08:49
won
Що чекає Україну, якщо війна не закінчиться в 2025 році 1, 2, 3, 4
Ірина_ » П'ят 23 лют, 2024 14:53
36 254912
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
Чет 29 січ, 2026 09:53
Letusrock

Видалити встановлені форумом файли cookie
Зараз обговорюється
Ринок ОВДП (11088)
31.03.2026 20:56
Все материалы
Топ
відповідей
Топ
користувачів
реклама
Реклама

Форуми Finance.ua


Finance.ua


При використанні матеріалів даної сторінки посилання на FINANCE.UA обов'язкове,
для інтернет-видань - гіперпосилання, не закрите для індексації пошуковими системами.
Copyright © 2000-2011 Файненс.ЮА. Конфіденційність.
Powered by phpBB.