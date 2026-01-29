Oil prices rose to nearly $120 per barrel on Tuesday, after Iran attacked a tanker off the coast of the United Arab Emirates.



Brent

prices, the international benchmark, rose about 5% to $118.50 per barrel by 9:36 a.m. ET. U.S. crude oil

was up 0.67% to $103.57 per barrel.



Iran attacked a Kuwaiti oil tanker anchored outside Dubai. No injuries were reported and no oil spill occurred, according to a statement from Kuwait Petroleum Corporation.



That attack indicates a further tightening of the Islamic Republic’s grip on the Strait of Hormuz, targeting tankers just outside the waterway, said Ben Emons, CIO at FedWatch Advisors, highlighting renewed risks of further disruption to energy flows.



President Donald Trump, meanwhile, told his aides that he was willing to end U.S. operations against Iran even if the Strait of Hormuz remained shut, administration officials told The Wall Street Journal.



“The result is a more asymmetric game, with the U.S. leaning toward exit and Iran still incentivized to impose cost,” Emons said.