Summary of the Mako article (published April 30, 2026):

Headline

“The sanctions threat worked: The wheat importer postponed the unloading of the Russian ship” (Exclusive report).

What happened

An Israeli wheat importing company called Tzanzifur (צנציפר) decided to postpone (effectively cancel for Israel) the unloading of a Russian ship named Panormitis carrying ~6,000 tons of fodder wheat at Haifa port. The ship left Israeli waters without anchoring/unloading, and the supplier now has to find an alternative destination.

Why it happened

• The decision came after Ukraine strongly protested the import, claiming the wheat was stolen from Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine (specifically loaded in Berdyansk, a port under Russian control, then transferred in Kavkaz, Russia).

• Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy publicly condemned the purchase as illegal (both under international law and Israeli law) and announced that Ukraine is preparing a package of sanctions against those involved in Israel, while coordinating with European partners.

• Israeli importers feared EU sanctions if they proceeded with the deal.

• The CEO of Tzanzifur and chairman of the Grain Importers Association, Itai Ron, complained that the Israeli government (particularly the Ministry of Foreign Affairs) provided no guidance or support despite repeated requests. He described the issue as purely diplomatic rather than commercial, noting the small volume compared to Russia’s total wheat exports (40–50 million tons annually).

Background and context

This is part of a broader diplomatic crisis between Israel and Ukraine over wheat imports from Russia during the ongoing war. Ukraine views buying wheat originating from occupied areas as receiving stolen property and has been pressuring Israel diplomatically and through sanctions threats.

The article highlights the difficult position of Israeli importers: they have longstanding commercial ties with Russian suppliers, but they now face significant legal/diplomatic risks without clear instructions from the state.

Tone

The piece is largely factual and reports the importers’ frustration with the lack of government direction, while presenting Ukraine’s accusations and threats.



