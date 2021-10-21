RSS
Світова економіка
/
Руйнація економіки
РФ з початком війни

Руйнація економіки РФ з початком війни
Світова економіка та світова економічна криза, процеси в світовій економіці, а також основні тенденції розвитку. Економіка США, Японії, Німеччини, Китаю - ресурси, роль та перспективи
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 23 бер, 2022 16:35

Nestle has more than 7,000 employees and six factories in Russia, where products like confectionery and coffee are made, and generated about 2% of total revenue there last year.
As the war rages in Ukraine, our activities in Russia will focus on providing essential food, such as infant food and medical/hospital nutrition — not on making a profit,” Nestle said in the statement. “This approach is in line with our purpose and values. It upholds the principle of ensuring the basic right to food.”
The company is in the process of identifying solutions for its factories and employees in Russia, who will continue to be paid, a spokesperson said, adding the move means Nestle will suspend most of its pre-war sales volume and production volume in Russia.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles ... essentials

Нестле продовжить годувати країну агресора.
Що теж варто пам’ятати що компанії які ідуть чи ставлять на паузу рашу продовжують плати зарплати кацапам (західна етика та ціності) тому поки що це не сильно по них б’є .
Ukrainian
