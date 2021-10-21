RSS
Finance.UA
Домашні фінанси
Міняйло
Головна Учасники Пошук FAQ Правила Зворотній зв'язок
Форуми
/
Все про гроші: інші
фінансові ринки та послуги
/
Світова економіка
/
Руйнація економіки
РФ з початком війни

Руйнація економіки РФ з початком війни
+ Додати
    тему
Відповісти
на тему
Світова економіка та світова економічна криза, процеси в світовій економіці, а також основні тенденції розвитку. Економіка США, Японії, Німеччини, Китаю - ресурси, роль та перспективи
  #<1 ... 15161718
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 23 бер, 2022 16:35

Nestle has more than 7,000 employees and six factories in Russia, where products like confectionery and coffee are made, and generated about 2% of total revenue there last year.
As the war rages in Ukraine, our activities in Russia will focus on providing essential food, such as infant food and medical/hospital nutrition — not on making a profit,” Nestle said in the statement. “This approach is in line with our purpose and values. It upholds the principle of ensuring the basic right to food.”
The company is in the process of identifying solutions for its factories and employees in Russia, who will continue to be paid, a spokesperson said, adding the move means Nestle will suspend most of its pre-war sales volume and production volume in Russia.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles ... essentials

Нестле продовжить годувати країну агресора.
Що теж варто пам’ятати що компанії які ідуть чи ставлять на паузу рашу продовжують плати зарплати кацапам (західна етика та ціності) тому поки що це не сильно по них б’є .
Ukrainian
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 10728
З нами з: 18.06.08
Подякував: 44 раз.
Подякували: 757 раз.
 
Профіль
1
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 23 бер, 2022 17:52

vitaliian
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 11666
З нами з: 06.04.16
Подякував: 1927 раз.
Подякували: 2765 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 23 бер, 2022 19:47

  Вкладчик1234 написав:Банковская группа BNP Paribas приостанавливает операции в РФ — Bloomberg

Подробностей нет (может тоже "приостанавливают инвестиции в маркетинг"?)


как-то странно, что не слышно возмущений насчет Raiffeisen, который благополучно работает и в Украине, и в РФ (последнее, что встретилось это то, что "рассматриваются различные варианты"). :twisted:
может что-то пропустил.
Alex2007
Аватар користувача
1

 
Повідомлень: 3364
З нами з: 11.10.16
Подякував: 1676 раз.
Подякували: 1533 раз.
 
Профіль
2
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 23 бер, 2022 20:21

Понад 400 компаній вийшли з Росії, але не всі зупинили бізнес

Усі міжнародні компанії можна поділити на декілька груп залежно від їхніх дій щодо Росії. Хто з них повністю вийшов, хто залишився в країні-агресорі, а хто обрав середній варіант.

https://www.epravda.com.ua/publications ... 19/684328/
greenozon
 
Повідомлень: 13000
З нами з: 01.06.14
Подякував: 247 раз.
Подякували: 1140 раз.
 
Профіль
1
1
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 23 бер, 2022 22:54

вот жеж упороті! отримали на горіхи, а йти все рівно треба!
репутація дорожче
але ми запам'ятали!!!
---
Рада директорів французького конгломерату Renault після критики щодо своєї роботи в РФ вирішила знову зупинити виробництво та роздумує над діями щодо частки в російському АвтоВАЗі.

Про це повідомила пресслужба компанії за підсумками засідання у середу.

Зазначається, що виробництво на московському заводу відсьогодні припинено.
https://www.epravda.com.ua/news/2022/03/23/684576/
greenozon
 
Повідомлень: 13000
З нами з: 01.06.14
Подякував: 247 раз.
Подякували: 1140 раз.
 
Профіль
1
1
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 23 бер, 2022 23:45

яке ж воно кончене...
---
Канцлер ФРН Шольц виступив проти бойкоту імпорту енергоресурсів із Росії

https://forbes.ua/news/kantsler-frn-sho ... 32022-4949
greenozon
 
Повідомлень: 13000
З нами з: 01.06.14
Подякував: 247 раз.
Подякували: 1140 раз.
 
Профіль
1
1
  #<1 ... 15161718
Форум:
+ Додати
    тему
Відповісти
на тему
Зараз переглядають цей форум: Немає зареєстрованих користувачів і 0 гостей
Модератори: Ірина_, Модератор

Схожі теми
Теми
 Відповіді Перегляди Останнє
Вплив світової економіки на Україну 1 ... 6, 7, 8
RTC12 » Сер 01 вер, 2021 14:40
72 27545
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
Чет 21 жов, 2021 11:48
zРадио

Видалити встановлені форумом файли cookie
Зараз обговорюється
ТАСКОМБАНК (370)
23.03.2022 22:24
Все материалы
Топ
відповідей
Топ
користувачів
Топ новини
реклама
Реклама

Форуми Finance.ua


Finance.ua


При використанні матеріалів даної сторінки посилання на FINANCE.UA обов'язкове,
для інтернет-видань - гіперпосилання, не закрите для індексації пошуковими системами.
Copyright © 2000-2011 Файненс.ЮА. Конфіденційність.
Powered by phpBB.