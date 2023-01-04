Ринок нерухомості. Ціни на квартири та земельні ділянки, аналітика, прогнози. Купівля та продаж нерухомості, оренда квартир та офісів, пропозиції комерційної нерухомості. Ріелтори та агентства нерухомості в Україні
San написав:еще в епаме, но уже в ипотеке? какие-то лихие ковбои.
Кто рискнул - получил mortgage под 2.8-3.1% годовых на дома по старым ценам. Кто нет - сидит в дорожащей оренде. Личный выбор каждого, но я согласен. На L виде стрёмно ввязываться. H - не вижу проблем, EAD - тоже можно.
От штата зависит. Местные епамовцы выживают на 150к грязными с mortgage. семья 2 взрослых + 2 ребенка. Живут впритык.
з тої ж теми
https://dou.ua/forums/topic/32253/#2486221 300k is upper middle, but agree it’s not what I’d call “wealthy” in a HCOL city. We had to game the system to get ahead. Moved from NY 15 years ago (earning ~60k as a couple and racking up a ton of debt) to the Philly suburbs and eventually worked our way up to ~250k. We bought a 4br home in the low 300’s, but that took 10 years to scrape together a down payment of 5% in our mid 30’s. We eventually paid off both cars, and are now just about to finish paying off a 20+ year old student loan. So we know how to live on a budget because most of the journey to where we are now involved paying down debt — 30k credit card debt, 45k in student loans, and 40k in car loans. Did the $1200/mo daycare, $5k+ summer camps, etc. We are still not quite maxing the 401k’s but did take advantage of ESPP and contributing to 529.
I say we gamed the system because we DIDN’T buy the 600k house the mortgage broker said we should buy and we left the HCOL city, but we are still close enough to Philly and NY to get there when we want. We picked a town (and a state) with a low property tax rate (~4k/yr). And we’d probably be labelled as living in the lower-end part of our town, which has plenty of multi-million dollar estates.
The scary part of all of this is that it wasn’t until we started to get over $150k that we were REALLY able to start to feel comfortable with our ability to pay for emergencies (like a new washing machine, or a random car repair) without panicking. America has become a place where you need to have higher than a six-figure income to feel like you can even survive. The system is designed to keep 90% of the population from ever getting ahead. Many who are brought up lower middle class may never get out of that tier and the same is true of someone who came right out of school and got a $100k job in Finance — it’s hard to relate without having been in the other person’s shoes. I’m grateful to have had the journey I’ve had — where I can remember needing to fish for change to pay for a meal and my wardrobe consisted of a few 3-packs of Hanes White T-shirts. Makes me appreciate what I have now so much more
Житло дійсно є основною статтею витрат за кордоном. І після виплати орендної плати чи іпотеки грошей уже залишається небагато, тож доводиться дивитися на ціни на їжу. При цьому, якщо людина оплачує іпотеку, то її статки зростають, але все одно вона відчуває себе небагатою, адже на ціни на їжу доводиться дивитися.
От бачиш-навіщо тобі та омерика, що там що тут доводиться дивитися ціни на їжу та економити!