https://dou.ua/forums/topic/32253/ тут ціла тема, що 300К не менше на домогосподарство, інакще ніщеброд

От штата зависит. Местные епамовцы выживают на 150к грязными с mortgage. семья 2 взрослых + 2 ребенка. Живут впритык. От штата зависит. Местные епамовцы выживают на 150к грязными с mortgage. семья 2 взрослых + 2 ребенка. Живут впритык.

з тої ж теми300k is upper middle, but agree it’s not what I’d call “wealthy” in a HCOL city. We had to game the system to get ahead. Moved from NY 15 years ago (earning ~60k as a couple and racking up a ton of debt) to the Philly suburbs and eventually worked our way up to ~250k. We bought a 4br home in the low 300’s, but that took 10 years to scrape together a down payment of 5% in our mid 30’s. We eventually paid off both cars, and are now just about to finish paying off a 20+ year old student loan. So we know how to live on a budget because most of the journey to where we are now involved paying down debt — 30k credit card debt, 45k in student loans, and 40k in car loans. Did the $1200/mo daycare, $5k+ summer camps, etc. We are still not quite maxing the 401k’s but did take advantage of ESPP and contributing to 529.I say we gamed the system because we DIDN’T buy the 600k house the mortgage broker said we should buy and we left the HCOL city, but we are still close enough to Philly and NY to get there when we want. We picked a town (and a state) with a low property tax rate (~4k/yr). And we’d probably be labelled as living in the lower-end part of our town, which has plenty of multi-million dollar estates.The scary part of all of this is that it wasn’t until we started to get over $150k that we were REALLY able to start to feel comfortable with our ability to pay for emergencies (like a new washing machine, or a random car repair) without panicking. America has become a place where you need to have higher than a six-figure income to feel like you can even survive. The system is designed to keep 90% of the population from ever getting ahead. Many who are brought up lower middle class may never get out of that tier and the same is true of someone who came right out of school and got a $100k job in Finance — it’s hard to relate without having been in the other person’s shoes. I’m grateful to have had the journey I’ve had — where I can remember needing to fish for change to pay for a meal and my wardrobe consisted of a few 3-packs of Hanes White T-shirts. Makes me appreciate what I have now so much more