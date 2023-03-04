Додано: Суб 04 бер, 2023 11:47

А який такий зв"язок між USA та VOLVO, що всі будуть втікати з США?

Зараз Вольво просувають свої електрокари в США - я роздивлявся в автосалоні в Сан Францисько - крім мене не було жодної людини, яка б роздивлялася...

Не дуже то й пополярна марка авто в США.

MAHWAH, NJ (January 5, 2023) Volvo Car USA today reports sales of 102,038 cars for the full year 2022, down 16.5 percent compared with last year. The share of fully electric Volvo cars reached 7.2 per cent during the year, up 14.3 percent over last year.



Для порівняння:

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported year-end 2022 U.S. sales of 2,108,458 vehicles, a decrease of 9.6 percent on a volume basis and a decrease of 9.9 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis compared to 2021.



American Honda finished 2022 with U.S. sales of 983,507, a decrease of 33 percent from 2021.



The total Mercedes-Benz USA sales in 2022 increased by 6.5% to 350,949 vehicles.



For the full year 2022, BMW brand sales decreased slightly by 1.3% on total sales of 332,388 compared to the 336,644 vehicles sold in 2021.



Там ще такі електроконкуренти заходять з Китаю, що Вольво нервово курять обабіч...