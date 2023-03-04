RSS
Finance.UA
Наш Telegram канал
Онлайн страхування
Головна Учасники Пошук FAQ Правила Зворотній зв'язок
Форуми
/
Персональні Фінанси
/
Ринок нерухомості
/
Еміграція, заробітчанство

Еміграція, заробітчанство
+ Додати
    тему
Відповісти
на тему
Ринок нерухомості. Ціни на квартири та земельні ділянки, аналітика, прогнози. Купівля та продаж нерухомості, оренда квартир та офісів, пропозиції комерційної нерухомості. Ріелтори та агентства нерухомості в Україні
  #<1 ... 449450451452
Повідомлення Додано: Суб 04 бер, 2023 09:29

А тим часом
"Компанія Volvo Cars повідомила про відкриття нового технологічного хаба із розробки програмного забезпечення у місті Краків.
Очікується, що технологічний хаб розпочне роботу вже до кінця 2023 року, надавши до 120 робочих місць. До 2025 року Volvo Cars прагне працевлаштувати від 500 до 600 людей у Кракові, доповнюючи основні інженерні центри у всьому світі."
Я вам кажу, за 5-10 років у США та "дорогій" Європі усіх цих товаришів з з/п 100 тис. на рік і вище не залишиться.
Gastarbaiter
 
Повідомлень: 2416
З нами з: 26.02.18
Подякував: 612 раз.
Подякували: 369 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Суб 04 бер, 2023 11:47

А який такий зв"язок між USA та VOLVO, що всі будуть втікати з США?
Зараз Вольво просувають свої електрокари в США - я роздивлявся в автосалоні в Сан Францисько - крім мене не було жодної людини, яка б роздивлялася...
Не дуже то й пополярна марка авто в США.
MAHWAH, NJ (January 5, 2023) Volvo Car USA today reports sales of 102,038 cars for the full year 2022, down 16.5 percent compared with last year. The share of fully electric Volvo cars reached 7.2 per cent during the year, up 14.3 percent over last year.

Для порівняння:
PLANO, Texas, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported year-end 2022 U.S. sales of 2,108,458 vehicles, a decrease of 9.6 percent on a volume basis and a decrease of 9.9 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis compared to 2021.

American Honda finished 2022 with U.S. sales of 983,507, a decrease of 33 percent from 2021.

The total Mercedes-Benz USA sales in 2022 increased by 6.5% to 350,949 vehicles.

For the full year 2022, BMW brand sales decreased slightly by 1.3% on total sales of 332,388 compared to the 336,644 vehicles sold in 2021.

Там ще такі електроконкуренти заходять з Китаю, що Вольво нервово курять обабіч...
akurt
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 7417
З нами з: 12.02.09
Подякував: 2982 раз.
Подякували: 986 раз.
 
Профіль
1
  #<1 ... 449450451452
Форум:
+ Додати
    тему
Відповісти
на тему
Зараз переглядають цей форум: Немає зареєстрованих користувачів і 2 гостей
Модератори: Faceless, Ірина_, Модератор

Видалити встановлені форумом файли cookie
Зараз обговорюється
izibank (2347)
04.03.2023 11:38
Все материалы
Топ
відповідей
Топ
користувачів
Топ новини
реклама
Реклама

Форуми Finance.ua


Finance.ua


При використанні матеріалів даної сторінки посилання на FINANCE.UA обов'язкове,
для інтернет-видань - гіперпосилання, не закрите для індексації пошуковими системами.
Copyright © 2000-2011 Файненс.ЮА. Конфіденційність.
Powered by phpBB.