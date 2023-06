Inauguration Day, it appears, can't come soon enough for Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller.

He told reporters Thursday that he "cannot wait to leave this job," according to a transcript released by the Pentagon on Friday.

He zeroed in on the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, which the Congressional Research Service describes as the Defense Department's largest weapon procurement program.

"I gotta tell you, yesterday we were talking to some guy, some lieutenant colonel, or colonel. [We] said, 'What are you flying?' [He] said, 'F-35,'" Miller recalled. "I was like, 'That's a piece of ...' and he laughed, and I was like, 'No seriously, tell me about it,' and he ... said ...'Unbelievable aircraft.'"

A defense official who was traveling with Miller said the acting defense secretary did not end the sentence about the F-35 being a "piece of…" with any particular word.

Miller's not the first person serving in that role to have negative views about the program. Another one of Trump's acting defense secretaries, Patrick Shanahan, called the F-35 Lightning II program "f---ed up."

There are too many expensive retrofits, he said, and the planes are too often on the ground awaiting those fixes.