RSS
Finance.UA
Наш Telegram канал
Онлайн страхування
Головна Учасники Пошук FAQ Правила Зворотній зв'язок
Форуми
/
Персональні Фінанси
/
Ринок нерухомості
/
Еміграція, заробітчанство

Еміграція, заробітчанство
+ Додати
    тему
Відповісти
на тему
Ринок нерухомості. Ціни на квартири та земельні ділянки, аналітика, прогнози. Купівля та продаж нерухомості, оренда квартир та офісів, пропозиції комерційної нерухомості. Ріелтори та агентства нерухомості в Україні
  #<1 ... 915916917918
Повідомлення Додано: Нед 09 лип, 2023 09:31

Re: Еміграція, заробітчанство

https://survivingtomorrow.org/spending-three-weeks-in-finland-made-me-realize-how-wretchedly-corrupt-the-us-uk-and-canada-are-9558c6eba699
Life doesn’t have to be so miserable for the masses

1. Fines are proportional
2. Getting a passport takes minutes
3. Everything is walkable
4. Cars don’t dominate the nation
5. Parking is mostly free
6. Kids are independent
7. Teens aren’t addicted to their phones
8. We didn’t see a single homeless person in three weeks

But to be clear, Finland isn’t perfect:

They still have stoplights, so the UK wins with their roundabouts.
They’re still European, which means there are smokers everywhere.
Finnish genes struggle with booze metabolism, so there’s a lot of alcoholism.
You have to bag and tag all your fresh produce, which is incredibly annoying and a waste of plastic.
Land-lording and for-profit bankstering are still legal, and you get the sense that right-wing rules-free-market barbarians are at the gate, ready to corporatize all the public’s hard-won assets.
It’s dark and cold for half the year.
But politically, Finland is smashing the US, Canada, and the UK.
flyman
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 31808
З нами з: 09.03.14
Подякував: 1513 раз.
Подякували: 2664 раз.
 
Профіль
2
Повідомлення Додано: Нед 09 лип, 2023 10:24

  cherchiltank написав:
  akurt написав:Може бути.
Тиждень тому було повідомлення, що в Сербії небувалий сплеск купівлі нерухомості.
Гадаю то як раз росіяни: то ж дружня до них країна.
На гербі зображений двоголовий орел, на його грудях червоний щит.

Сербія нічим не відрізняється від умовної Рязані - навіщо міняти рязань на рязань?) на рахунок дружньої країни - ті ж пʼяні серби будуть лупцювати пʼяного кацапа точно так же як і в Рязані)
У сербів один вагомий плюс - близькість до кордонів ЄС)


ЄС все ж таки візовий режим, зараз у росіянчиків з цим трішки напряжонка.
Сербія це не умовна Рязань, а умовний Краснодар з близькістю до ЄС
fox767676
 
Повідомлень: 589
З нами з: 13.06.20
Подякував: 239 раз.
Подякували: 97 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Нед 09 лип, 2023 10:34

  fox767676 написав:
  cherchiltank написав:
  akurt написав:Може бути.
Тиждень тому було повідомлення, що в Сербії небувалий сплеск купівлі нерухомості.
Гадаю то як раз росіяни: то ж дружня до них країна.
На гербі зображений двоголовий орел, на його грудях червоний щит.

Сербія нічим не відрізняється від умовної Рязані - навіщо міняти рязань на рязань?) на рахунок дружньої країни - ті ж пʼяні серби будуть лупцювати пʼяного кацапа точно так же як і в Рязані)
У сербів один вагомий плюс - близькість до кордонів ЄС)


ЄС все ж таки візовий режим, зараз у росіянчиків з цим трішки напряжонка.
Сербія це не умовна Рязань, а умовний Краснодар з близькістю до ЄС

може Кенігсберг? :roll:
Shaman
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 3767
З нами з: 29.09.19
Подякував: 455 раз.
Подякували: 1063 раз.
 
Профіль
1
3
Повідомлення Додано: Нед 09 лип, 2023 11:08

  fox767676 написав:
  cherchiltank написав:
  akurt написав:Може бути.
Тиждень тому було повідомлення, що в Сербії небувалий сплеск купівлі нерухомості.
Гадаю то як раз росіяни: то ж дружня до них країна.
На гербі зображений двоголовий орел, на його грудях червоний щит.

Сербія нічим не відрізняється від умовної Рязані - навіщо міняти рязань на рязань?) на рахунок дружньої країни - ті ж пʼяні серби будуть лупцювати пʼяного кацапа точно так же як і в Рязані)
У сербів один вагомий плюс - близькість до кордонів ЄС)


ЄС все ж таки візовий режим, зараз у росіянчиків з цим трішки напряжонка.
Сербія це не умовна Рязань, а умовний Краснодар з близькістю до ЄС

Туреччина тоді умовний Татарстан, тільки місцями з морем :mrgreen:
flyman
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 31808
З нами з: 09.03.14
Подякував: 1513 раз.
Подякували: 2664 раз.
 
Профіль
2
Повідомлення Додано: Нед 09 лип, 2023 11:09

По поводу видового режима в Сербии для россиян:
Гражданам России, въезжающим в Сербию с целью туризма, не требуется виза.
Визовые правила разрешают находиться россиянам в стране 30 дней неограниченное количество раз. Поэтому в данном случае возможна процедура «виза-ран». Это выезд из страны на короткий период в соседнее государство и въезд обратно в Сербию, после которого срок проживания обнуляется.
Для проживания в Сербии до 90 дней с любой целью можно оформить визу C. В данном случае будет работать правило 90/180 (можно находиться в стране до 90 дней в полугодии).
Чтобы оставаться в Сербии до 180 дней нужно получить долгосрочную визу типа D (подходит для учебы, работы).
akurt
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 7960
З нами з: 12.02.09
Подякував: 3169 раз.
Подякували: 1079 раз.
 
Профіль
1
  #<1 ... 915916917918
Форум:
+ Додати
    тему
Відповісти
на тему
Зараз переглядають цей форум: akurt і 6 гостей
Модератори: Faceless, Ірина_, Модератор

Видалити встановлені форумом файли cookie
Зараз обговорюється
Sense Bank (8659)
09.07.2023 11:08
Все материалы
Топ
відповідей
Топ
користувачів
Топ новини
реклама
Реклама

Форуми Finance.ua


Finance.ua


При використанні матеріалів даної сторінки посилання на FINANCE.UA обов'язкове,
для інтернет-видань - гіперпосилання, не закрите для індексації пошуковими системами.
Copyright © 2000-2011 Файненс.ЮА. Конфіденційність.
Powered by phpBB.