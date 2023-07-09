Life doesn’t have to be so miserable for the masses
1. Fines are proportional
2. Getting a passport takes minutes
3. Everything is walkable
4. Cars don’t dominate the nation
5. Parking is mostly free
6. Kids are independent
7. Teens aren’t addicted to their phones
8. We didn’t see a single homeless person in three weeks
But to be clear, Finland isn’t perfect:
They still have stoplights, so the UK wins with their roundabouts.
They’re still European, which means there are smokers everywhere.
Finnish genes struggle with booze metabolism, so there’s a lot of alcoholism.
You have to bag and tag all your fresh produce, which is incredibly annoying and a waste of plastic.
Land-lording and for-profit bankstering are still legal, and you get the sense that right-wing rules-free-market barbarians are at the gate, ready to corporatize all the public’s hard-won assets.
It’s dark and cold for half the year.
But politically, Finland is smashing the US, Canada, and the UK.