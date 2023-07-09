Форуми / Персональні Фінанси / Ринок нерухомості / Еміграція, заробітчанство Еміграція, заробітчанство + Додати

https://survivingtomorrow.org/spending-three-weeks-in-finland-made-me-realize-how-wretchedly-corrupt-the-us-uk-and-canada-are-9558c6eba699

Life doesn’t have to be so miserable for the masses



1. Fines are proportional

2. Getting a passport takes minutes

3. Everything is walkable

4. Cars don’t dominate the nation

5. Parking is mostly free

6. Kids are independent

7. Teens aren’t addicted to their phones

8. We didn’t see a single homeless person in three weeks



But to be clear, Finland isn’t perfect:



They still have stoplights, so the UK wins with their roundabouts.

They’re still European, which means there are smokers everywhere.

Finnish genes struggle with booze metabolism, so there’s a lot of alcoholism.

You have to bag and tag all your fresh produce, which is incredibly annoying and a waste of plastic.

Land-lording and for-profit bankstering are still legal, and you get the sense that right-wing rules-free-market barbarians are at the gate, ready to corporatize all the public’s hard-won assets.

It’s dark and cold for half the year.

Тиждень тому було повідомлення, що в Сербії небувалий сплеск купівлі нерухомості.

Гадаю то як раз росіяни: то ж дружня до них країна.

Сербія нічим не відрізняється від умовної Рязані - навіщо міняти рязань на рязань?) на рахунок дружньої країни - ті ж пʼяні серби будуть лупцювати пʼяного кацапа точно так же як і в Рязані)

ЄС все ж таки візовий режим, зараз у росіянчиків з цим трішки напряжонка.

Тиждень тому було повідомлення, що в Сербії небувалий сплеск купівлі нерухомості.

Гадаю то як раз росіяни: то ж дружня до них країна.

Сербія нічим не відрізняється від умовної Рязані - навіщо міняти рязань на рязань?) на рахунок дружньої країни - ті ж пʼяні серби будуть лупцювати пʼяного кацапа точно так же як і в Рязані)

ЄС все ж таки візовий режим, зараз у росіянчиків з цим трішки напряжонка.

Тиждень тому було повідомлення, що в Сербії небувалий сплеск купівлі нерухомості.

Гадаю то як раз росіяни: то ж дружня до них країна.

Сербія нічим не відрізняється від умовної Рязані - навіщо міняти рязань на рязань?) на рахунок дружньої країни - ті ж пʼяні серби будуть лупцювати пʼяного кацапа точно так же як і в Рязані)

ЄС все ж таки візовий режим, зараз у росіянчиків з цим трішки напряжонка.

Гражданам России, въезжающим в Сербию с целью туризма, не требуется виза.

Визовые правила разрешают находиться россиянам в стране 30 дней неограниченное количество раз. Поэтому в данном случае возможна процедура «виза-ран». Это выезд из страны на короткий период в соседнее государство и въезд обратно в Сербию, после которого срок проживания обнуляется.

Для проживания в Сербии до 90 дней с любой целью можно оформить визу C. В данном случае будет работать правило 90/180 (можно находиться в стране до 90 дней в полугодии).

