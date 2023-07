Додано: Пон 17 лип, 2023 11:33

В кінці статті діаграма кругообігу емігрантівУкраїна->Польща->UK->US->УкраїнаWe can draw several learnings from this observation.There’s no longer a “perfect place”. In the 1950s, most people moved to America…and that was it. Americans weren’t moving out like they do today.Emigration is accelerating in Western Europe and decreasing in Eastern Europe: this is part of a trend I have named “the rise of the East”. As Western countries’ standards of living are decreasing, the higher middle class is starting online businesses and moving to safer, better-built “developing” countries.Meanwhile, the educated immigrant population from the East is going back to their country of origin to participate in the further development of the economy, as Poland or Romania show.Don’t invest in real estate in the West. With emigration increasing and birth rates falling, I struggle to see how the net gain in real estate value will continue in the future. Especially at that current speed.Цікавий останній висновок: "не інвестуйте в РН країн Заходу"