Dear residents and owners,

I am saddened to inform you that a few days ago there was an incident of a

... employee being assaulted. This is not the first such occurrence.



The safety and well-being of anyone who resides, visits, or works in our building is of highest importance to us, and we will use any available means to keep everyone safe. Any form of harassment, whether in actions or words, will not be tolerated.

As stated in an earlier email from the front desk, for the time being, any interaction between residents and our management will be by appointment only.

We all come from different backgrounds, and may not always agree on how our community should be run. But I encourage everyone to provide their comments and engage in a conversation with us in a civil manner.