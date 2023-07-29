Додано: Суб 29 лип, 2023 12:18

As of June 2023, an estimated 5,088,000 people remaininternally displaced in Ukraine with an estimated 5,949,000displaced abroad. IOM estimates that 4,757,000 people havereturned to their place of habitual residence in Ukrainefollowing a period of displacement, 20 per cent of whomreturned from abroad.To inform targeted interventions aimed at alleviating thevulnerability that stems from poor structural and socialconditions in areas of return, the CoRA provides granulardata on where returns are occurring, where those who havereturned are most vulnerable and whyаналитика в pdf (ниже по ссылке)