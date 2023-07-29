Ринок нерухомості. Ціни на квартири та земельні ділянки, аналітика, прогнози. Купівля та продаж нерухомості, оренда квартир та офісів, пропозиції комерційної нерухомості. Ріелтори та агентства нерухомості в Україні
As of June 2023, an estimated 5,088,000 people remain internally displaced in Ukraine with an estimated 5,949,000 displaced abroad. IOM estimates that 4,757,000 people have returned to their place of habitual residence in Ukraine following a period of displacement, 20 per cent of whom returned from abroad. 2 To inform targeted interventions aimed at alleviating the vulnerability that stems from poor structural and social conditions in areas of return, the CoRA provides granular data on where returns are occurring, where those who have returned are most vulnerable and why