RSS
Finance.UA
Наш Telegram канал
Онлайн страхування
Головна Учасники Пошук FAQ Правила Зворотній зв'язок
Форуми
/
Персональні Фінанси
/
Ринок нерухомості
/
Еміграція, заробітчанство

Еміграція, заробітчанство
+ Додати
    тему
Відповісти
на тему
Ринок нерухомості. Ціни на квартири та земельні ділянки, аналітика, прогнози. Купівля та продаж нерухомості, оренда квартир та офісів, пропозиції комерційної нерухомості. Ріелтори та агентства нерухомості в Україні
  #<1 ... 1016101710181019
Повідомлення Додано: Суб 29 лип, 2023 10:59

Три фрази, за які можна отримати величезні штрафи в Німеччині
https://progroshi.news/news/finansi/tri ... -8302.html
vitaliiangel
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 18524
З нами з: 06.04.16
Подякував: 2174 раз.
Подякували: 3119 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Суб 29 лип, 2023 11:57

Болгарин подумав, що війна в Україні закінчилася, бо українець в Болгарії купує пиво. Цілком логічно.
Wisznia2021
 
Повідомлень: 454
З нами з: 24.01.22
Подякував: 1 раз.
Подякували: 46 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Суб 29 лип, 2023 12:18

As of June 2023, an estimated 5,088,000 people remain
internally displaced in Ukraine with an estimated 5,949,000
displaced abroad. IOM estimates that 4,757,000 people have
returned to their place of habitual residence in Ukraine
following a period of displacement, 20 per cent of whom
returned from abroad.
2
To inform targeted interventions aimed at alleviating the
vulnerability that stems from poor structural and social
conditions in areas of return, the CoRA provides granular
data on where returns are occurring, where those who have
returned are most vulnerable and why

аналитика в pdf (ниже по ссылке)
https://ru.files.fm/u/fksjwwqhe
vitaliiangel
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 18524
З нами з: 06.04.16
Подякував: 2174 раз.
Подякували: 3119 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Суб 29 лип, 2023 13:04

  vitaliiangel написав:
Три фрази, за які можна отримати величезні штрафи в Німеччині
https://progroshi.news/news/finansi/tri ... -8302.html

Вот засранцы! :lol:
Сибарит
Аватар користувача
Форумчанин року
 
Повідомлень: 7039
З нами з: 02.09.15
Подякував: 5975 раз.
Подякували: 19408 раз.
 
Профіль
99
53
33
2
Повідомлення Додано: Суб 29 лип, 2023 14:13

  Wisznia2021 написав:Болгарин подумав, що війна в Україні закінчилася, бо українець в Болгарії купує пиво. Цілком логічно.

Л - логіка :D Логіки нуль.
BIGor
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 7967
З нами з: 19.09.10
Подякував: 1207 раз.
Подякували: 1631 раз.
 
Профіль
1
Повідомлення Додано: Суб 29 лип, 2023 14:29

Сегодня рано проснувшись в селе,косил траву с часа 4, аж руки онемели

Без завтрака…
Схожу к речке, вместо океана…
Чукча2
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 2089
З нами з: 03.12.13
Подякував: 457 раз.
Подякували: 301 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Суб 29 лип, 2023 14:29

Grand Touring , это какой, Мальдивский котел?
Hotab
 
Повідомлень: 9546
З нами з: 15.02.09
Подякував: 594 раз.
Подякували: 2032 раз.
 
Профіль
1
2
Повідомлення Додано: Суб 29 лип, 2023 14:55

Re: Еміграція, заробітчанство

Тепер я зрозумів, що флайман ідеал Вишні2021. Це щодо покупки пива - дуже дорого для бюджету в 125 доларів.
BIGor
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 7967
З нами з: 19.09.10
Подякував: 1207 раз.
Подякували: 1631 раз.
 
Профіль
1
Повідомлення Додано: Суб 29 лип, 2023 14:57

  Чукча2 написав:Сегодня рано проснувшись в селе,косил траву с часа 4, аж руки онемели

Без завтрака…
Схожу к речке, вместо океана…

С утра ставлю розетки после ремонта, поставил 16 точек. Эт сколько я сэкономил по нынешним ценам?!
Bolt
 
Повідомлень: 2123
З нами з: 09.11.17
Подякував: 2 раз.
Подякували: 158 раз.
 
Профіль
  #<1 ... 1016101710181019
Форум:
+ Додати
    тему
Відповісти
на тему
Зараз переглядають цей форум: Немає зареєстрованих користувачів і 2 гостей
Модератори: Faceless, Ірина_, Модератор

Видалити встановлені форумом файли cookie
Зараз обговорюється
Акордбанк (1319)
29.07.2023 15:09
Все материалы
Топ
відповідей
Топ
користувачів
Топ новини
реклама
Реклама

Форуми Finance.ua


Finance.ua


При використанні матеріалів даної сторінки посилання на FINANCE.UA обов'язкове,
для інтернет-видань - гіперпосилання, не закрите для індексації пошуковими системами.
Copyright © 2000-2011 Файненс.ЮА. Конфіденційність.
Powered by phpBB.