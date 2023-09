Industry experts estimate the total insured residual value of the grounded aircraft at USD13 billion. Hull insurance will typically have aggregate loss limits in place, which means that potential hull insurance claims should be significantly below USD13 billion: we estimate USD5 billion–6 billion in a realistic scenario. However, we believe total insurance claims could be as high as USD10 billion in a worst-case scenario, which would be by far the largest annual claims in the history of aviation insurance.... 21-03-2022Відповідно, ваші подальші розрахунки по цінах перельотів будуть хибними.