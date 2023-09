Додано: П'ят 15 вер, 2023 14:26

$1000 на двох



Комент:

I live in the Philippines on $350 a month, sometimes I even allow myself a beer My motto

it's better to wear out than to rust

I am 60 years old. I am from Ukraine, from the city of Mariupol, my business is there.

My apartment, my house, and even My district is completely destroyed,

but I do not lose hope.

My adult children work in Germany.