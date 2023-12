30-year (360 months)

fixed-rate example 1

Home purchase price

$710,900

Down payment

5%

Loan amount

$675,355

APR

6.596% APR2



Monthly payment

$4,2693



30-year (360 months)

fixed-rate example 2

Home purchase price

$710,900

Down payment

20%

Loan amount

$568,720

APR

6.722% APR2



Monthly payment

$3,6423