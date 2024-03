Додано: Сер 20 бер, 2024 23:07

Key findings:

17% of Americans have had a package stolen in the past three months. The typical stolen parcel was worth about $50. Forty-four percent have had a package taken at some point in their life.

Package thieves poached more than $8 billion in merchandise over the past year.

18% of adults said they’d had a package stolen that contained a gift for someone else.

Ahead of the holiday season, 88 percent of adults are worried about theft of online purchases. More than a quarter are “extremely” or “very” concerned.

18% of online shoppers take no precautions to ensure safe delivery of their parcels, and fewer than one-in-seven package thefts are reported to the police.