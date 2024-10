On 15 October 2024 at about 9.40am, the Police were alerted to a case of robbery with hurt along Lorong 35 Geylang. A 27-year-old male victim was allegedly assaulted by an unknown man and sustained minor injuries. A handphone and some cash were allegedly taken away from the victim.



On 29 August 2024 at about 7.55pm, the Police were alerted to a case of robbery with hurt along Hougang Street 51. A 19-year-old male teenager was allegedly assaulted by an unknown man.



On 29 August 2024 at about 9.34am, the Police were alerted to a case of attempted armed robbery in a restaurant located along Thomson Road. The woman had allegedly armed herself with a knife taken from the restaurant’s table and attempted to rob a patron of the restaurant. Prior to Police’s arrival, the woman left empty handed after intervention by the restaurant’s staff.