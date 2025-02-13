RSS
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 13 лют, 2025 21:45

  akurt написав:Ну з бодуна - так з бодуна.

Звісно, наша людина швидко дає відповіді на такі запитання:
- Blind spots for large vehicles can extend up to 200 feet directly behind the vehicle (вибрати з 4-х одну відповідь)
- If you hold a beginner's permit, it is valid for a maximum period of _____ months (вибрати з 4-х одну цифру).
- When exiting the interstate, you should:
(тут треба вибрати одну правильну відповідь із цих чотирьох)
1.Get into the right deceleration lane as soon as possible, when applicable. Signal your intentions.
Slow down gradually as to be at the exit speed when reached.
2. Look for the roadway workers, equipment, and other evidence of roadwork, be cautious.
3. Signal, check traffic, including your blind spot in the direction of the lane change. Ensure spacing is adequate to the front/rear, make a smooth lane change and cancel signal.
4. Use the three to four second rule to judge following distance. Drive more slowly when following other vehicles. Allow more following distance when pavement is wet or icy and when driving in fog.

Кожен з українців швидко вибере правильну - 1 з 4-х - відповідей на питання:
"With a conditional license, you cannot transport more than ____ passengers who are under the age of ____ accompanied by a licensed adult.


Ну 2, а краще 3 години на читання правил приділити варто )
adeges
 
Повідомлень: 4565
З нами з: 14.03.06
Подякував: 433 раз.
Подякували: 1065 раз.
 
Профіль
 
Зараз переглядають цей форум: Немає зареєстрованих користувачів і 3 гостей
Модератори: Faceless, Ірина_, Модератор

