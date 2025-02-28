Додано: П'ят 28 лют, 2025 05:00

February 27, 2025 —Ottawa – As Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine continues, Canada remains committed to supporting Ukrainians and their family members who have sought a temporary safe haven in Canada.



Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced that Ukrainians and their family members who arrived in Canada under the Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel (CUAET) on or before March 31, 2024, will now have until March 31, 2026, to apply for a new open work permit valid for up to three years, renew an existing work permit, or apply for a new study permit, subject to standard fees. Those who wish to renew their status as a visitor or student can continue to apply to renew as they have.



These temporary measures will allow Ukrainians and their family members to continue to work and study in Canada during this difficult time, and eventually return home when it is safe to do so.



Access to free settlement services for all Ukrainian temporary residents and their family members in Canada are available until March 31, 2025.



P.S. Уточнення: “open work permit” - головний документ для іноземця в Канаді, який дозволяє працювати та навчатися. Украінцям, які прибували в Канаду на початку дії Програми та пізніше, видавали його в аеропорту прибуття терміном дії 3 роки.