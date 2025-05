What salary do you need to live in Ireland?



As compared to the other European nations, the average cost of living in Ireland is a bit high.



Similar to the popular cities in other countries, the cost of living in Dublin, the capital city of Ireland, is higher than other cities and towns in the country. It is even compared to London in terms of living costs.



Over the past few years, the rents in Ireland have increased to a great extent. Moreover, the prices of certain goods that are imported from other countries have also increased considerably.



However, the good news is the average wages in Ireland are also comparatively high. This means individuals planning to work in Ireland can expect a relatively higher-paying job to manage a comfortable lifestyle.



A salary of around €6,000 per month is estimated to be sufficient for a family to live comfortably in Ireland. This amount will cover the basic expenses such as rent, food, transportation, healthcare, and utilities.



Further, any individual can live comfortably with a salary of around €750 per week or €3000 per month, which is roughly around €5 than the average minimum income levels in Ireland.