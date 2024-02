Steps:

Start the bot.

After choosing a language, send the bot the channel you're interested at - newportal.

Send the bot a filter command, with the string that interest you:

Format: /filter @channel_name mustHave text_to_pass (get the full /filter command usage by sending the /filter command to the bot).

For example, send /filter @newportal mustHave (ru) to get only the messages with the text (ru) from the channel @newportal.

If you want, you can set the bot to forward those message to another channel - so in that case, you can create a new channel for your area.



Note: The bot help message states that it can take around 10 minutes of delay until you get the updates.