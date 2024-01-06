New vacancy - Head of Support

Head of support
Our company is looking to hire Head of Customer support. This is a full-time position that is 100% remote with no geographical restrictions.
About the company
codeIMPL was launched in 2018 with a large knowledge and experience in mobile development. Since that we help businesses and individuals establish their presence on any modern device and platform — mobile, web, etc.
Our clients are large worldwide companies, that develop important and significant solutions in FinTech, Blockchain, DeFi, Health & Fitness, Gambling domains.
In codeIMPL we use modern, innovative technologies and approaches that allow us to support any solution and provide the foundation for its future scaling and enhancement.
About the product
This is a newly started project. Product: fintech, social trading platform.
Responsibilities
- Formation from scratch and management of the support team.
- Analyzing and evaluation the process and results of the work of the department.
- Leading, and taking overall accountability for the operations and strategic direction of the customer support team in an 24/7/365 environment.
- Defining and monitoring KPI’s for the team.
- Improving metrics, including: contact frequency, issue resolution time, customer support costs.
Requirements
- 4 years of experience in support department.
- Previous experience as Head of support in Trading / FX / CFD domain.
- Experience in setting up customer workflows and processes.
- Familiar with support related KPI’s.
- Fluent English
We offer
- Full-time remote job;
- Paid annual leave;
- Work with professional team and friendly atmosphere;
- Minimum of bureaucracy.
Feel free to reach out to me if you would like to receive additional information.
Have a nice day and stay safe.
Telegram @julia_belonozhko
Email juliia.bielonozhko@codeimpl.io