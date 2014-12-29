Крутезний діючий мобільний додаток залучає інвестиції

Ось декілька цифр по економічному потенціалу та планів на 5-річку:
5-Year Business Plan
Forecast for 1-2 Years:
- User count: 2 million.
- (С1)Potential users: 1,999,491.
- Average check: $686.
- (С2) Revenue per check: $68.6 (percentage of turnover).
- (С3) Business accounts: 8,330 (potential number of businesses using the app).
- (С4) Average business check: $600 (average annual business subscription and promotion
cost).
- Total potential profit: $142,163,083 (C1xC2)+(C3xC4).
Development Strategy:
- Establishing our own production of pet food and cosmetics.
- Capturing a niche in the global pet market, including Europe, the USA, and Asia.
- Entering the IPO market.
- Reaching popularity levels comparable to Instagram and TikTok.
Forecast for 3-5 Years:
- (С1) User count: 19,994,910.
- (С2)Revenue per transaction: $68.6.
- (С3)Business accounts: 18,330.
- (С4)Average business transaction: $600.
- Total potential profit: $1,382,648,826. (C1xC2)+(C3xC4)
Business Model:
- Percentage of turnover from pet products and services.
- Business subscription for companies - Business PRO.
- Promotion of posts, goods, and services.
- Direct sale of pet products from the manufacturer, margin 30-50%.
- Sale of our own pet food and cosmetics.
Target Audiences:
- Pet owners.
- People looking for pets.
- Animal shelters, volunteers.
- Animal sellers.
- Veterinary hospitals.
- Companies/professionals in pet products and services.
Пишіть, будь ласка, нам на нашу адресу kotobook9@gmail.com за розширеною інформацією, або залишайте в коментарях свої контакти.