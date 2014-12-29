RSS
Finance.UA
Наш Telegram канал
Онлайн страхування
Головна Учасники Пошук FAQ Правила Зворотній зв'язок
Форуми
/
Залучення та
розміщення коштів
/
Залучення коштів
/
Крутезний діючий мобільний
додаток залучає інвестиції

Крутезний діючий мобільний додаток залучає інвестиції
+ Додати
    тему
Відповісти
на тему
Пошук коштів. Кредити для юридичних і фізичних осіб, інвестиції в startup або діючий бізнес, кредитування виробників і приватних осіб, залучення інвестицій
Повідомлення Додано: Пон 13 тра, 2024 17:46

Крутезний діючий мобільний додаток залучає інвестиції

Доброго дня! Сучасна соціальна мережа та мобільний додаток для власників домашніх тварин та бізнесу, пов'язаного з зоотоварами та зоопослугами, залучає інвестиції для масштабування. Інвестиції призначені для розвитку та покращення функціонала, щоб втілити нові ідеї на базі додатка. Динамічно прогресуючий ринок, за потенціалом як медичний. Є можливість по відсоткової власності в статутному капіталі.

Ось декілька цифр по економічному потенціалу та планів на 5-річку:

5-Year Business Plan
Forecast for 1-2 Years:
- User count: 2 million.
- (С1)Potential users: 1,999,491.
- Average check: $686.
- (С2) Revenue per check: $68.6 (percentage of turnover).
- (С3) Business accounts: 8,330 (potential number of businesses using the app).
- (С4) Average business check: $600 (average annual business subscription and promotion
cost).
- Total potential profit: $142,163,083 (C1xC2)+(C3xC4).

Development Strategy:
- Establishing our own production of pet food and cosmetics.
- Capturing a niche in the global pet market, including Europe, the USA, and Asia.
- Entering the IPO market.
- Reaching popularity levels comparable to Instagram and TikTok.

Forecast for 3-5 Years:
- (С1) User count: 19,994,910.
- (С2)Revenue per transaction: $68.6.
- (С3)Business accounts: 18,330.
- (С4)Average business transaction: $600.
- Total potential profit: $1,382,648,826. (C1xC2)+(C3xC4)

Business Model:
- Percentage of turnover from pet products and services.
- Business subscription for companies - Business PRO.
- Promotion of posts, goods, and services.
- Direct sale of pet products from the manufacturer, margin 30-50%.
- Sale of our own pet food and cosmetics.

Target Audiences:
- Pet owners.
- People looking for pets.
- Animal shelters, volunteers.
- Animal sellers.
- Veterinary hospitals.
- Companies/professionals in pet products and services.


Пишіть, будь ласка, нам на нашу адресу kotobook9@gmail.com за розширеною інформацією, або залишайте в коментарях свої контакти.

Зображення
vlasiuk79
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 8
З нами з: 27.06.19
Подякував: 0 раз.
Подякували: 0 раз.
 
Профіль
Форум:
+ Додати
    тему
Відповісти
на тему
Зараз переглядають цей форум: vlasiuk79 і 1 гість
Модератори: Ірина_, Модератор

Схожі теми
Теми
 Відповіді Перегляди Останнє
Колективні інвестиції в комерційну нерухомість та діючий біз
andreymelnykovit » Нед 15 жов, 2023 04:58
0 3507
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
Нед 15 жов, 2023 04:58
andreymelnykovit
Інвестиції в ІТ
rostykmv » Вів 09 чер, 2020 20:15
0 1376
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
Вів 09 чер, 2020 20:15
rostykmv
Інвестиції в трейдерство
chess » Сер 16 кві, 2014 23:39
9 5779
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
Пон 29 гру, 2014 13:18
igor_svinina

Видалити встановлені форумом файли cookie
Зараз обговорюється
Все материалы
Топ
відповідей
Топ
користувачів
Топ новини
реклама
Реклама

Форуми Finance.ua


Finance.ua


При використанні матеріалів даної сторінки посилання на FINANCE.UA обов'язкове,
для інтернет-видань - гіперпосилання, не закрите для індексації пошуковими системами.
Copyright © 2000-2011 Файненс.ЮА. Конфіденційність.
Powered by phpBB.