There's so much life I've left to live

And this fire's burning still

When I watch you look at me

I think I could find the will

To stand for every dream

And forsake the solid ground

And give up this fear within

Of what would happen if they ever knew

I'm in love with you

'Cause I'd surrender everything

To feel the chance to live again

I reach to you

I know you can feel it too

We'd make it through

A thousand dreams I still believe

I'd make you give them all to me

I'd hold you in my arms and never let go

I surrender

I know I can't survive

Another night away from you

You're the reason I go on

And now I need to live the truth

Right now, there's no better time

From this fear I will break free

And I'll live again with love

And no, they can't take that away from me

And they will see, yeah

I'd surrender everything

To feel the chance to live again

I reach to you

I know you can feel it too

We'd make it through

A thousand dreams I still believe

I'd make you give them all to me

I'd hold you in my arms and never let go

I surrender

Every night's getting longer

And this fire is getting stronger, baby

I'll swallow my pride

And I'll be alive

Can't you hear my call?

I surrender all

I'd surrender everything

To feel the chance to live again

I reach to you

I know you can feel it too

We'll make it through

A thousand dreams I still believe

I'll make you give them all to me

I'll hold you in my arms and never let go

I surrender

Right here, right now

I give my life to live again

I'll break free, take me

My everything I surrender all to you

Right now (right now)

I give my life to live again (I give my life)

I'll break free, take me (take me)

My everything, I surrender all to you

Right now (right now)

I give my life to live again (I give my life to you, baby)