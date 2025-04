Neuroplasticity is integral to healthy cognitive and affective functioning. Changes in dendritic morphology and density, neurogenesis, growth factor expression and neurotransmitter production all likely contribute to changes in functional connectivity underlying behavioral and cognitive deficits in MDD. These impairments have been targets of antidepressant action and reversal of deficits in neuroplasticity correlated with improvements in symptoms. MDD clinical heterogeneity remains poorly understood, particularly in terms of how it relates to pathogenesis and implications for treatment choices. Although a growing body of research has provided evidence that neuroplasticity is implicated in depression pathogenesis, more research is required to discern disease etiology and how pathological findings can be more specifically reversed. More rigorously characterizing patients with MDD using a combination of symptom-based, genomic, bloodwork, and brain imaging findings may prove useful in detecting depression biologic subtypes related or orthogonal to phenotypes, and better guide treatment planning.