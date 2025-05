Somerville LH. Special issue on the teenage brain: Sensitivity to social evaluation.



Emotional Processing in the Social Context



Information about one’s social standing is inherently laden with emotion. Finding out that a classmate called me “awkward” after tripping onstage is an example of information that is both negative in its valence and relevant to social standing (e.g., “she does not view me favorably”). Do adolescents react with greater emotional intensity when they find out whether others view them in a positive or negative light? To address this question, researchers have been challenged to develop tasks that deliver self-relevant, salient, and believable social feedback to participants within the confines of the laboratory. Three such paradigms are highlighted in Figure 1. Figure 1a depicts a social-feedback task (adapted from Somerville, Heatherton, & Kelley, 2006) in which participants believe that their photograph was rated by unfamiliar, peer-aged individuals on the basis of how likeable the participant looked. Trial by trial, participants receive feedback indicating whether raters did or did not like the participant’s photo.





Might the real or perceived experience of being evaluated contribute to adolescent social sensitivity? Historical accounts have proposed that adolescents are hyperaware of others’ evaluations and feel they are under constant scrutiny by an imaginary audience (Elkind & Bowen, 1979). Though this characterization has been challenged (Vartanian, 2000), adolescents do report a greater day-to-day tendency to feel self-conscious (Westenberg, Drewes, Goedhart, Siebelink, & Treffers, 2004), and in laboratory-based social stressor tasks, compared with children, adolescents respond with greater release of cortisol (a stress hormone) when under social scrutiny (Gunnar, Wewerka, Frenn, Long, & Griggs, 2009; Stroud et al., 2009). Thus, social evaluative situations—even those devoid of feedback—induce self-consciousness and engage stress systems of the body in adolescents.



A third feature of adolescent social sensitivity is a tendency to speculate about the thoughts and feelings of peers, a cognitive ability referred to as mentalizing or theory of mind. Although adolescents excel at simple mentalizing tasks, they perform significantly worse than adults when the theory-of-mind tasks are made highly complex (Dumontheil, Apperly, & Blakemore, 2010), which suggests that mentalizing abilities continue to mature through adolescence. A subset of the socioaffective circuitry described earlier is thought to support theory-of-mind processes. These regions, sometimes termed the social brain (Blakemore, 2008), include the MPFC, temporoparietal junction, superior temporal sulcus, and other regions that are consistently engaged across a wide variety of tasks that carry mentalizing demands. Such tasks include those in which participants are asked to reason about moral scenarios (Blakemore, Den Ouden, Choudhury, & Frith, 2007) and about social emotions, such as guilt and embarrassment, relative to less socially guided emotions, such as disgust and fear (e.g., Burnett, Bird, Moll, Frith, & Blakemore, 2009). Developmental investigations have demonstrated that MPFC recruitment is more robust in adolescents than in adults during tasks that share the common process of considering the thoughts and intentions of others (see Burnett, Sebastian, Kadosh, & Blakemore, 2011, for a review). Burnett and Blakemore (2009) also observed heightened task-based functional connectivity between brain regions important for social cognition in adolescents compared with adults



The goal of understanding the neural mechanisms of adolescent social sensitivity is not just compelling from a basic science standpoint. Social concerns are a primary source of anxiety for adolescents, and social exclusion during this time of life predicts risk for mood and anxiety disorders throughout the life span (Lev-Wiesel, Nuttman-Shwartz, & Sternberg, 2006). Initial clinical studies of social sensitivity have implicated biased responses in socioaffective circuitry in clinical and at-risk adolescent samples (Guyer et al., 2008; Masten et al., 2011). Thus, exaggerated responding in socioaffective brain circuitry might represent a common feature of adolescent-specific social sensitivity and emergent mood and anxiety dysregulation during adolescence, a connection that will be further specified with the study of clinical and at-risk samples.