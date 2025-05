Додано: Нед 18 тра, 2025 11:06

ЛАД написав: вряд ли в Манчестере в 1912 были дома даже в 10 этажей, т.е. 30 м вряд ли в Манчестере в 1912 были дома даже в 10 этажей, т.е. 30 м

Manchester Town Hall.Designed by architect Alfred Waterhouse, the town hall was completed in 1877. The building contains offices and grand ceremonial rooms such as the Great Hall which is decorated with Ford Madox Brown's imposing Manchester Murals illustrating the history of the city. The entrance and Sculpture Hall contain busts and statues of influential figures including Dalton, Joule and Barbirolli. The exterior is dominated by the clock tower which rises to 280 feet (85 m) and houses Great Abel, the clock bell.