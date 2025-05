It has been demonstrated that risperidone, an atypical dopamine and serotonin receptor antagonist, can influence gene expression, including Trf1 and Trf2, in a range of models of autism. Valproic acid is employed in the creation of an animal model of autism due to the fact that maternal administration of valproic acid during pregnancy can result in alterations to the offspring’s brain development that are analogous to certain characteristics of autism. These changes can affect genes that encode telomerase subunits, whose biological function is to maintain cell viability by regulating the cell cycle and the response to DNA damage (Smogorzewska et al. 2000; Klapper et al. 2003; Kim et al. 2017). It is plausible that risperidone may modulate Trf2 gene expression via its impact on neurotransmitter systems and signaling pathways within the brain (Gao et al. 2024). Nevertheless, the precise mechanisms through which risperidone influences Trf2 gene expression in the valproate rat model of autism remain to be elucidated through further investigation.Amitriptyline is a pharmaceutical agent that has been demonstrated to be efficacious in the treatment of depressive disorders, anxiety, agitation, and sleep disturbances in children with ASD (Hellings 2023). The drug increases the levels of norepinephrine in synapses and/or serotonin in the central nervous system by inhibiting the reuptake of these mediators (Stahl 2008). As previously demonstrated, amitriptyline has been shown to increase the expression of the telomeric binding factor protein (TRF1/TRF2) in mouse spermatogenic cells (Sołek et al. 2021). In our own study, amitriptyline affected telomeres solely in relation to the increase in the indicator in VPA males’ model of autism in the prefrontal cortex. However, in VPA males, amitriptyline increased the expression of Tep1, Tert, and Tnks only in the blood cells. In VPA, females resulted in a notable overexpression of the Dkc1, Terf1ip, Tnks, Tpp1, and Trf2 genes in the hippocampus and the Pot1a and Tnks genes in blood cells. In both tissues, an increase in Tnks expression was observed, which may demonstrate a protective role in relation to the growth and survival of different types of hippocampal neurons, affecting the Wnt signalling pathways (Wang et al. 2015; Wiltse 2005; Go et al. 2012; Fang et al. 2014).