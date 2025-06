We found a small increase in physical fights among male adolescents aged 11 (from 17.1% to 20.3%), a pattern observed across all income groups, and there was no decrease in fights measured at ages 15 and 18. The importance of the decrease observed in this study at age 11 is unclear, as, even though it was statistically significant, the magnitude of effect was small (3.2% absolute decrease).



However, data from the national PeNSE study do point to a rising trend in involvement in fights with firearms/melee weapon for most capitals from 2009 to 2015, with boys and students attending public schools presenting the highest mean increases [20]. With interpersonal violence the leading cause of death in Brazil [11], evidence of increases in indicators of aggression and low perceived safety among adolescents is of particular concern [42].



The causes of overall increases in serious violence in Brazil in recent decades are not entirely clear, given many health and socioeconomic indicators have improved, but time trends in homicide rates have been understood as strongly related to changes in gang-dynamics and national and international drugs trades [43].





Notwithstanding this picture regarding male-driven violence in Brazil, the decreases in rates of fighting among girls aged 18 observed in the current study are positive, and in line with reductions in risk behaviors such as drug and tobacco use also observed in this population [44].



Violence is a complex multicausal phenomenon that is, in general, strongly associated with social and economic inequalities. The cohort studies analyzed here span a period of rapid transformation in Brazilian society, with notable positive trends concerning reductions in poverty, increases in parental education, and major improvements in health indicators [28].





Overall, our findings suggest that, for adolescents in general, and also across varied income levels, parental physical aggression has declined significantly; however, physical fighting has been generally stable or shown some increase over an 11-year period for young male adolescents, regretfully.



Although income-related inequalities in some violence indicators have reduced, disparities associated with family wealth continue to exist and are sizable, with poorer adolescents standing out as those most affected by parental physical aggression (both girls and boys) and involvement in physical fights (for girls).



It was notable that adolescent male involvement in fights did not differ by family income groups in this study, indicating the importance of other influences on male physical fights in this developmental period.





Importantly, we recognize that the relationship between inequality and interpersonal violence is bidirectional: while reductions in economic inequality may contribute to a decline in certain forms of violence, such as harsh parenting, violence itself can perpetuate and exacerbate existing inequalities across communities.



These findings underscore the need for multifaceted violence prevention policies that promote the health and well-being of adolescents, particularly those most at risk, by addressing both broad social determinants and implementing targeted strategies to reduce violence and associated inequalities.