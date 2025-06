........

Violence is a complex multicausal phenomenon that is, in general, strongly associated with social and economic inequalities. The cohort studies analyzed here span a period of rapid transformation in Brazilian society, with notable positive trends concerning reductions in poverty, increases in parental education, and major improvements in health indicators [28].

These findings underscore the need for multifaceted violence prevention policies that promote the health and well-being of adolescents, particularly those most at risk, by addressing both broad social determinants and implementing targeted strategies to reduce violence and associated inequalities.