Attention has been shown to be a predictor of children’s cognitive ToM (Bloom & German, 2000). In this context, poor cognitive and affective ToM skills in childhood and adolescence were shown to be related to poor attention (Austin, Groppe, & Elsner, 2014). Furthermore, there seem to be anatomical as well as functional overlaps between mentalizing and attentional system networks, especially within the TPJ and ACC regions whereas these networks still evolve throughout adolescence (e.g., Abu-Akel & Shamay-Tsoory, 2011; Koziol, Joyce, & Wurglitz, 2014).



Working memory is strongly associated with cognitive and affective ToM (e.g., Amadó, Serrat, & Vallès-Majoral, 2016) as ToM development depends on a person’s growing ability to keep information in mind which allows for a fair judgment of another person’s mental state (Olson, 1993). Working memory activates a network of brain regions which partially overlaps with the ToM network such as the prefrontal cortex, the basal ganglia, and the anterior cingulate cortex (e.g., Brahmbhatt, McAuley, & Barch, 2008; Eriksson, Vogel, Lansner, Bergström, & Nyberg, 2015). A prolonged development of WM functions and changing underlying neuronal bases across childhood, adolescence, and adulthood was shown (e.g., Conklin, Luciana, Hooper, & Yarger, 2007; Sowell et al., 1999; Vogan, Morgan, Powell, Smith, & Taylor, 2016).



Verbal abilities, especially language comprehension, seem to predict cognitive (Ahmed & Miller, 2011; Astington & Jenkins, 1999; Frank, Baron-Cohen, & Ganzel, 2015) and affective ToM (Ahmed & Miller, 2011; Frank et al., 2015; Vetter et al., 2013) in childhood and (young) adulthood whereas verbal fluency seemingly influences both ToM types (Ahmed & Miller, 2011). Pragmatic language (Frank et al., 2015) and syntax (Astington & Jenkins, 1999) are predictive of cognitive ToM performance whilst affective ToM performance may require a basic understanding of emotion words (Ahmed & Miller, 2011). These findings are supported by shared regions of ToM and language processing networks like for example the temporal lobes (e.g., Abu-Akel & Shamay-Tsoory, 2011; Szaflarski et al., 2012).



Regarding the role of cognitive intelligence, inconsistent results can be found as some studies show a greater association of ToM with fluid intelligence rather than with crystallized intelligence (Maylor, Moulson, Muncer, & Taylor, 2002) whilst other studies show that ToM performance is equally related to both types of intelligence (Sullivan & Ruffman, 2004). In their meta-analysis, Baker, Peterson, Pulos and Kirkland (2014) showed a relation between intelligence and ToM performance whereas there was no difference between verbal and performance intelligence. These findings are in line with studies that show that ToM and reasoning processing show shared neural activity such as in the prefrontal cortex (e.g., Abu-Akel & Shamay-Tsoory, 2011; Donoso, Collins, & Koechlin, 2014). This is further supported by developmental aspects regarding this region (e.g., Blakemore, 2008).



Marked improvements in executive functions and ToM take place between ages three and six. For preschool children (4- and 5-year-olds, Carlson, Moses, & Breton, 2002), positive correlations between executive functions and cognitive ToM were shown whereas for 6- to 12-year-olds positive correlations between executive functions and cognitive and affective ToM could be found (Austin et al., 2014). Furthermore, it was shown that in early adolescence cognitive and affective ToM performance is associated with executive function performance (Im-Bolter, Agostino, & Owens-Jaffray, 2016) whereas for adolescence and young adulthood executive functions were shown to be predictive of affective ToM (Vetter et al., 2013). In this context, shared neuronal correlates where shown between executive functions and ToM processing like for example in the prefrontal cortex (see e.g., Blakemore, 2008).



In their model, Mayer and Salovey (1997) define affective intelligence as follows: it “involves the ability to perceive accurately, appraise, and express emotion; the ability to access and/or generate feelings when facilitate though; the ability to understand emotion and emotional knowledge; and the ability to regulate emotions to promote emotional and intellectual growth” (Mayer & Salovey, 1997, p. 5). The difference between affective intelligence and the concept of affective ToM is that affective ToM involves the ability to represent own as well as other’s feelings and emotional states (Schlaffke et al., 2015). Nevertheless, for both abilities overlapping activation in a number of brain regions could be found (Mier et al., 2010), whereas some of these regions are significantly stronger activated in affective ToM. Emotion recognition is an important aspect of affective intelligence (Mayer & Salovey, 1997) and was shown to be a meaningful predictor of ToM ability (in this paper affective intelligence will be used as a synonym for emotion recognition). A longitudinal study by O’Brien et al. (2011) shows that affective intelligence at age three predicts improvements in cognitive ToM in 3- to 4-year-olds whereas ToM performance does not predict affective intelligence. Therefore, children seem to understand emotions before they understand mental states. Furthermore, correlations between affective intelligence and ToM performance are seen more frequently in 4-year-olds. These results indicate a growing integration of these skills over time. With respect to affective intelligence, marked improvements can be seen between age 6 and 19 whereas females partially outperform males (Williams et al., 2009). The results indicate that the relation between affective intelligence and affective ToM is still given in adulthood (Mier et al., 2010). In their neurobiological model, Abu-Akel and Shamay-Tsoory (2011) show that affective and cognitive ToM exhibit overlapping activation in specific brain regions and are closely connected. This is supported by imaging studies that show strong connections between cognitive and emotional processing, e.g., Pessoa, 2008).



https://www.verywellmind.com/iq-or-eq-w ... nt-2795287 IQ vs. EQ: Which One Is More Important?



возьмём по одному (главному) аспекту от IQ (накопленные предками опыт вербализованный в виде знаний) и EQ (понимание своих эмоциональных состояний, их причин и динамики). История не знает примеров чтобы от недостатка вербальной информации кто нибудь суициднулся, слепые/глухие вполне себе живут. И в довербальную эпоху люди тоже как-то жили.



А вот от непонимания своих эмоциональных состояний (в частности от непонимания причины депрессии или от неразделенной любви) суициднулся много кто.



возьмём по одному (главному) аспекту от IQ (накопленные предками опыт вербализованный в виде знаний) и EQ (понимание своих эмоциональных состояний, их причин и динамики). История не знает примеров чтобы от недостатка вербальной информации кто нибудь суициднулся, слепые/глухие вполне себе живут. И в довербальную эпоху люди тоже как-то жили.

А вот от непонимания своих эмоциональных состояний (в частности от непонимания причины депрессии или от неразделенной любви) суициднулся много кто.

Что лучше жить без знаний или суициднуться с ними? EQ играет первостепенную роль поскольку служит одновременно индикатором состояний и основой их саморегуляции. Без EQ был бы невозможен IQ. Постановка вопроса что из них важнее звучит примерно как что важнее воздух или лёгкие.

