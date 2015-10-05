Although intelligence is an integrative function of the human brain, full scale IQ and, especially, verbal IQ are closer associated with the left hemisphere functions, whereas performance IQ — with the right hemisphere ones. According to the data obtained a possible cerebral basis of full scale IQ and verbal IQ deterioration as well as WISC performance/verbal discrepancies with verbal decrements in the prenatally irradiated children is dysfunction of the left frontal, temporal and parietal lobes. This dysfunction apparently involves the cortico-limbic system, prefrontal cortex (frontal associative area), the secondary cortical receptor fields (temporal associative area), and the tertiary parietal associative area at the left, dominating, hemisphere [56, 57].