Форуми
/
Все про гроші: інші
фінансові ринки та послуги
/
Інше/Різне/Цікаве
/
Психологія та саморозвиток

Психологія та саморозвиток
Інше та Різне для тем, які не підходять для жодного з Форумів. Популярні тут теми можуть бути винесені в окремі Форуми.
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 21 жов, 2025 17:32

  ЛАД написав:Может, только обещаниями и ограничивается?
обіцянками чого? Як саме вони обіцяють боротися?) Ударім автопробєгом по
Бєздорожью разгільдяйству і бюрократізму?
Banderlog
Заблокований
Повідомлень: 3742
З нами з: 24.06.14
Подякував: 118 раз.
Подякували: 100 раз.
 
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 21 жов, 2025 19:15

  Banderlog написав:
  ЛАД написав:Может, только обещаниями и ограничивается?
обіцянками чого? Як саме вони обіцяють боротися?) Ударім автопробєгом по
Бєздорожью разгільдяйству і бюрократізму?
Обещаниями борьбы.
ЛАД
Повідомлень: 36948
З нами з: 31.08.10
Подякував: 5371 раз.
Подякували: 4867 раз.
 
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 21 жов, 2025 20:05

сейчас читаю может кому то тоже интересно

International comparisons of health and wellbeing in adolescence and early adulthood


2.1 Comparison of 10- to 24-year-olds as a proportion of the
whole population, 2015
2.2 Comparison of adolescent all-cause mortality rate per 100,000,
10-19 year old population, 2015
2.3 Comparison of mortality rates for young people aged 10-24 per
100,000 age-specific population, UK, 1996-2016
2.4 Comparison of all-cause disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) for
young people aged 10-24 per 100,000 healthy life years, 2016
2.5 Comparison of 16- to 24-year olds with a longstanding illness or
health problem, 2016
3.1 Comparison of birth rates to young women aged 15-19 per 1,000
women of that age, 2016
3.2 Comparison of trends in birth rates to young women aged 15-19 per
1,000 women of that age, 1980-2016, selected countries
3.3 Comparison of the percentage of 11-year-olds participating in two or
more hours of vigorous physical activity a week, by gender, 2013/14
3.4 Comparison of the percentage of 18- to 24-year-olds who smoke
cigarettes daily, varied years
3.5 Comparison of the percentage of 15-year-olds who drink alcohol
at least once a week, by gender, 2013/14
3.6 Comparison of the percentage of 15-year-olds who have used
cannabis in the past 30 days, by gender, 2013/14
4.1 Comparison of the percentage of 15- to 19-year-olds and 20- to
24-year-olds who are severely materially deprived, 2013
4.2 Comparison of the percentage of 15- to 19-year-olds and 20- to
24-year-olds who are not in education, employment or training
(NEET), 2016
5.1 Comparison of asthma mortality rates for young people aged
10-24 per 100,000 age-specific population, 2016
5.2 Comparison of asthma mortality trends among young people
aged 10-24, New Zealand, UK and Greece, 1998-2016
5.3 Comparison of obesity prevalence among 15- to 19-year-olds, 2015
5.4 Comparison of trends in obesity prevalence among 15- to
19-year-olds, 1995-2015, selected countries
5.5 Comparison of the difference in obesity prevalence between the
most and least deprived quintiles for 15- to 19-year-olds, 2014
5.6 Comparison of disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) per 100,000
healthy life years for type 1 diabetes among young people aged
10-24, 2017
5.7 All-cancer mortality rates per 100,000 age-specific population
among 15- to 24-year-olds, by gender, 2013 or closest available year
5.8 Comparison of all-cancer mortality trends for 15- to 19-year-olds
and 20- to 24-year-olds, by gender, UK, 1998-2013
5.9 Comparison of suicide rates per 100,000 age-specific population
among young people aged 10-24, 2016
5.10 Comparison of suicide rate trends for 15- to 19-year-olds, Greece,
New Zealand and the UK, 1998-2016
5.11 Comparison of death rates per 100,000 age-specific population due
to road traffic injuries among young people aged 10-24, 2016
5.12 Disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) per 100,000 healthy life years
attributed to road traffic injuries, by age, 2016
5.13 Comparison of road traffic injury death rates per 100,000 population
among 15- to 19-year-olds, New Zealand, UK and Japan,
1996-2016
6.1 Making the most of international comparative indicators


https://smallpdf.com/ru/file#s=e0368c28 ... 665474c6a1
Wirująświatła
Повідомлень: 30820
З нами з: 06.04.16
Подякував: 2526 раз.
Подякували: 3508 раз.
 
