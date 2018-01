Trump slapped new tariffs on imports of solar panels and washing machines on Monday, a move that risks inflaming tensions with China. And the administration isn't done yet.



Ross said that more trade actions are in the pipeline.



"Many countries are very good at the rhetoric of free trade, but actually practice extreme protectionism. That is a problem with which the president is quite determined to deal."



Ross said there are "a number of other actions pending" that relate to China , including investigations into steel and aluminum.