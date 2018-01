Trump hints at fight over $1 trillion trade with Europe

President Trump has warned that the U.S. administration may soon addresstrade with the European Union."I've had a lot of problems with the European Union, and it may morph into something very big from ... a trade standpoint," Trump said in an interview with British broadcaster ITV on Sunday."It's a very unfair situation," he added. "We cannot get our product in. It's very, very tough, and yet they send their product to us -- no taxes, very little taxes."Trump has on several occasions criticized the EU over trade, singling out export powerhouse Germany for running a big trade deficit with the United States.The rhetoric has not yet translated into substantial action, but the Trump administration'sSpeaking last week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump said that "predatory" trade behaviors were "distorting the global markets, and harming business and workers."He promised to enforce U.S. trade laws andTrump's comments Sunday suggest that the EU may be climbing the target list.he told ITV.