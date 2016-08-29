Dear Libo,



You don’t need me to tell you that the market is a much different place than it was just a few weeks ago.



Volatility is back (in a big way).



Wall Street is getting jittery.



And this 9-year old bull market is undergoing a massive change.



Unfortunately, I see the vast majority of investors doing exactly the wrong thing with their money right now, and it will haunt them for years to come.



So today let’s make sure you aren’t one of them.



Is This the End of the Bull Market?



I want to make this clear right from the start: This market correction was NOT the start of a bear market.



It was a healthy and much needed pullback after the market’s parabolic run the last four months.



I warned investors repeatedly for the two weeks leading up to this pullback saying “the market is overdue for a pause of some sort” and that I was “concerned about the market’s overbought condition leading to a potential correction.”



It took just three months for the market to rocket from 23,000 to 26,000.



You just can’t have a run like that without the market needing to digest those gains.



But what should have been a normal pullback turned into multiple, gut wrenching 1,000 point drops thanks to a one-two punch. Here's why…



Too Much of a Good Thing



Seems odd I know, but good news can be bad news on Wall Street.



And Wall Street got spooked by a triple-whammy of good news…



A big payroll number from ADP that showed 234,000 new jobs created in January versus the 177,000 expected.

Data that finally showed the wage growth the Fed has been desperate for.

A model from the Atlanta Fed that predicted blockbuster 1Q GDP growth of 5.4%.

Fears that the economy might heat up too much sent bond yields soaring as Wall Street worried the Fed might have to more aggressively raise interest rates this year.



And that sent the market tumbling and volatility soaring.



The VIX volatility index DOUBLED in just one day.



And that’s where things got ugly.



Here’s What Happens Next



But the good news is the market has recovered quickly and the underlying fundamentals driving the market are strong.



BlackRock—the world’s largest asset manager—said this week that “the fundamental story is the best it’s been.”



Earnings are the best they’ve been in 10 years. Positive earnings revisions are on a record pace.



And thanks in large part to corporate tax cuts, analysts are now looking for 19% earnings growth this year.



The economy is healthy and growing. Unemployment is low. Personal income is up.



Consumer and business confidence is high.



So let me say again…this correction was not the start of a bear market.



BUT, don’t be fooled by the quick bounce back.



Some very important things HAVE changed in the market.



Volatility is here to stay.



And there can be no doubt that we are in the late stages of this bull market.



Money will get more particular.



And I expect the market rally should start to narrow.



Money will continue to rotate into stronger, safer stocks.



The Biggest Investor Windfall in History



There is lots of uncertainty in today’s market, but here is one thing guaranteed. It’s as sure as the sun rising again tomorrow…



The new tax reform law is about to cause an avalanche of money to rush into a very specific kind of stock in the weeks ahead.



As you know, the new tax law slashed the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%.



According to Forbes, the corporate tax cut will save US corporations $600 billion in taxes over the next decade.



$600 billion not going to Uncle Sam that companies will now put to use elsewhere.



That’s a lot of money, but it’s not even the biggest piece of the big tax reform cash avalanche that’s coming.



According to the Citizens for Tax Justice, t he total amount currently being stashed overseas by Fortune 500 companies in order to avoid paying U.S. corporate taxes tops $2.6 TRILLION!



How You Can Grab Your Share of the

$2.6 Trillion Tax Cut Bonanza



See, the tax holiday isn’t a new concept. Every few years, Washington thinks it would be a great idea to allow this money back in at a lower rate to spur growth and increase wages.



In 2004, after President Bush delivered big tax cuts, he and Congress created a tax holiday. Companies—many of the same ones sitting on big overseas profits today—were allowed to bring that cash back at an effective tax rate of only 3.7%.



It spurred companies to bring $362 billion back to the U.S…. BUT almost none of it went to American jobs, wages, R&D or infrastructure.



Instead, according to studies by the National Bureau of Economic Research and the Wharton School of Business, this money was used to significantly increase payments to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks.



The studies proved that the increase in repatriated profits matched the increase in dividends and buybacks almost dollar for dollar.



And despite Washington’s best intentions, that’s exactly what will happen this time around, too.



Sure, some of that $2 trillion of corporate cash will go to workers.



Companies like American Airlines, Comcast, Bank of America and Disney have announced one-time bonuses for some workers.



Walmart and Wells Fargo have announced they are raising their minimum wage to $15 an hour.



These announcements are great PR for these companies. And it’s a smart way to get on President Trump and congressional Republicans’ good side by giving them “proof” that their tax cuts are helping every day Americans.



But the reality is that this is small potatoes. The bonuses and wage increases announced impact about 3.5 million of more than 125 million US workers.



And the amount of money corporations will spend on wage increases and bonuses account for a drop in the bucket of total tax savings.



According to a new report by Morgan Stanley, only 13% of companies’ tax savings will go to workers.



Where will the rest go? A whopping 43% will go to stock buybacks and increasing dividends.





When all is said and done, I think that 43% will be on the low side.



But even at 43%, that’s still $860 billion about to flood into dividends and stock buybacks.



That means this will be the largest investor windfall in history.



And we’re already starting to see it kick in.



