Форуми
/
Валюта
/
Валютний ринок
/
Валютный рынок в контексте

Валютный рынок в контексте
Валютний ринок України. Курс валют: Євро, Долар, рубль. Обмін валют, прогноз курсу долара, євро, рубля, аналітика.
  #

Какой процент сбережений вы держите в валюте?

Валютный рынок в контексте 4.1 5 768
1. Нет сбережений в валюте
10%
80
2. до 20%
6%
45
3. от 20% до 50%
7%
56
4. от 50% до 75%
14%
106
5. более 75%
63%
481
Всього голосів : 768
Повідомлення Додано: Пон 07 тра, 2018 22:22

  trololo написав:
  Hogtown написав:Трамп - антиглобалист, который избрался под лозунгом Make America Great Again, как раз потому что в США жить стало хуже...


не стало, цифры не врут


Ну конечно не стало!
Стало намного лучше.
А сейчас каждый налогоплательщик еще вышибет бонус ... на несколько десятков тыщ баксов ...
Там жир.
А вам рассказывают про "последствия экономического кризиса" ...
Нет слов.

Dear Libo,

Yesterday, I told you about a decades-long pattern of government mistakes that could have dire consequences for tens of thousands of American seniors.

It's hard to believe, but the Social Security Administration could owe you $23,441... all because of simple accounting errors.

Audits done by the Office of the Inspector General found that errors by SSA employees have resulted in 33 years of underpaid benefits to many Americans.

Like Denise Felton - she discovered she was underpaid a mind-boggling $56,255 in benefits!

But after taking action, she was able to collect this money in just three days.

Now, the SSA has already admitted to their error.

But it's up to you to hold them accountable and claim what could rightfully be yours.

Don't be a victim of their mistakes any longer.


Sincerely,


Keith Fitz-Gerald
Chief Investment Strategist, Money Morning
Libo
Аватар користувача
2

 
Повідомлень: 6333
З нами з: 14.11.11
Подякував: 273 раз.
Подякували: 3063 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Пон 07 тра, 2018 22:47

  Libo написав:Считанные дни.

прапор, может уже с завтрашнего отчалишь? смысл тянуть?
Мы с пониманием относимся к вашему непо­ниманию.
Yuri_T
Аватар користувача
1

 
Повідомлень: 12709
З нами з: 09.10.08
Подякував: 1706 раз.
Подякували: 3407 раз.
 
Профіль
5
2
Повідомлення Додано: Пон 07 тра, 2018 22:48

  Libo написав:Серебро - вечная ценность - постоянно дорожает.

короче - съехал.
Ты еще писал - покупайте все "Печенье и сардинки и новые ботинки", уходите из фиатных денег. Если не будет кризиса - то зачем?!
Ихмо (по Украине) - доведут до зубожиння, что бы взять на шару землю.
vhata
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 6
З нами з: 06.05.18
Подякував: 0 раз.
Подякували: 1 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Пон 07 тра, 2018 23:01

Санитары совсем расслабились. У Либо обострение по нарастающей, а они ему никак интернет не отключат.
dm_rodionov
 
Повідомлень: 101
З нами з: 09.02.17
Подякував: 9 раз.
Подякували: 61 раз.
 
Профіль
1
Повідомлення Додано: Пон 07 тра, 2018 23:12

  vhata написав:
  Libo написав:Серебро - вечная ценность - постоянно дорожает.

короче - съехал.
Ты еще писал - покупайте все "Печенье и сардинки и новые ботинки", уходите из фиатных денег. Если не будет кризиса - то зачем?!
Ихмо (по Украине) - доведут до зубожиння, что бы взять на шару землю.


Ну так всё ведь предельно просто - фиатные деньги постоянно обесцениваются (см. наглядный пример с серебром). Без всяких кризисов. Постепенно теряют свою покупательную способность. 8)
Когда-нибудь везде станет как сегодня в Зимбабве. Тогда перейдем на золото и серебро, как было изначально задумано для нас Богом. :!:
Libo
Аватар користувача
2

 
Повідомлень: 6333
З нами з: 14.11.11
Подякував: 273 раз.
Подякували: 3063 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Пон 07 тра, 2018 23:20

  Libo написав:Ну так всё ведь предельно просто - фиатные деньги постоянно обесцениваются (см. наглядный пример с серебром). Без всяких кризисов. Постепенно теряют свою покупательную способность. 8)
да, особенно обесценились на нашей недвиге. И золото пикировало тоже по взрослому... а еще если фонда поторохтит...
Все должно разродится или в гипер или дефлец... вот бы угадать
vhata
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 6
З нами з: 06.05.18
Подякував: 0 раз.
Подякували: 1 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 08 тра, 2018 00:35

  Сибарит написав:
  ЛАД написав:Но мне кажется, что это явление временное, сегодняшнее. Из области всё того же зажима гривни, о кот. пишет ДС.

Наоборот.
Если гривна в бюджет собирается и не расходуется - это зажимание (изъятие с рынка).
Если все расходуется по мере поступления - это вливание денег в экономику.
Происходит это из-за грамотного расходования или недостатка поступлений - это другой вопрос.

Полностью согласен.
Проблема как раз в "другом вопросе". :)
У нас вроде как недовыполнение по доходам.
ЛАД
2
 
Повідомлень: 9392
З нами з: 31.08.10
Подякував: 2964 раз.
Подякували: 2731 раз.
 
Профіль
2
3
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 08 тра, 2018 01:00

  somilitark написав:ЛАД
Манипулятор вы наверное по недоразумению)))

Где у меня отменить выплаты переселенцам? У меня есть разобраться с "мёртвыми душами",плюс распил бюджета хотя бы подрезать!

Что "есть у Вас", не знаю. :) В Вашем посте сказано просто о выплатах переселенцам.

Закончили отопительный сезон прошлого года с остатками 8.2 ярда,а сколько сейчас?
В этом на сколько было меньше газа в хранилищах? Сколько это в деньгах?Поинтересуйтесь для саморазвития,дабы не давать заднюю когда вас подловили на откровенном ляпе.

Может, Вы не будете давать задания мне, а сами займётесь?
Заодно буду крайне признателен, если Вы укажете, где "очевидный ляп".
Я, конечно, понимаю, что Вы совершенно случайно забыли, как Президент не так давно обращался с призывом сократить потребление газа. :)
Наверное потому, что у нас было много лишнего газа.

По дну,а что вы отовариваетесь на МБ,дно по наличке на какой отметке было?
Я вам скажу,раз вы не можете ответить,можно было купить по 95,уверен,что в этом году будет ещё дешевле,когда это случится я припомню этот твит.
По ставкам депозитов вы скыглылы,что если было бы хотя бы 7% занёс в Приват "приличную сумму",вот и имелось ввиду,что не мешало бы приравнять к ставкам евробондов внутренние ставки для крестьян,тем самым можно было бы "не прислушиваться к МВФ и послать их лесополосой))"

Послать, конечно, можно. Вы этим, похоже, только и занимаетесь. :)
Вот только, чем внутренний долг лучше внешнего? Два варианта. Можно не отдавать и послать население "лесополосой" и второй - не надо слушать МВФ и пр. и проводить непопулярные реформы (кончится это, правда, всё равно очередным "посыланием лесополосой" собственного населения).

Всё остальное у Вас так же "глубоко обосновано".

Я уже просил Вас - поменьше эмоций (здесь не митинг) и эпитетов типа "манипулятор"и "скыглылы" и побольше объективности и аргументов.

Хотя, похоже, говорить бесполезно.

Меня несколько дней не будет, так что можете спокойно пожить. :)
ЛАД
2
 
Повідомлень: 9392
З нами з: 31.08.10
Подякував: 2964 раз.
Подякували: 2731 раз.
 
Профіль
2
3
Зараз переглядають цей форум: Немає зареєстрованих користувачів і 4 гостей
Модератори: Ірина_, ТупУм, Модератор
Модератори: Ірина_, ТупУм, Модератор

