Валюта
/
Валюта
/
Валютний ринок
/
Валютный рынок в контексте

Валютный рынок в контексте
Валютний ринок України. Курс валют: Євро, Долар, рубль. Обмін валют, прогноз курсу долара, євро, рубля, аналітика.
Какой процент сбережений вы держите в валюте?

Валютный рынок в контексте 4.1 5 768
1. Нет сбережений в валюте
10%
80
2. до 20%
6%
45
3. от 20% до 50%
7%
56
4. от 50% до 75%
14%
106
5. более 75%
63%
481
Всього голосів : 768
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 10 тра, 2018 23:44

Установили.
Nyrstar.

https://www.nyrstar.com/en

Покупаем? :roll:

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - Zinc prices hit their lowest in nearly nine months on Friday, the only base metal to trade in negative territory as investors expect a narrowing of the global market deficit.

Three month London Metal Exchange zinc was down 0.7 percent at 1039 GMT, having hit its lowest since last August at $2,972 a tonne. Prices have fallen 15 percent since peaking above $3,500 mid-February.

"We see prices drifting. Zinc is still tight but the deficit is shrinking," said Xiao Fu, head of commodity market strategy at Bank of China International. But she added: "It's a healthy correction, the market will remain right, meaning prices will remain underpinned."

Some 880,000 tonnes of additional zinc mine capacity is due to come on stream this year, meaning the market will be much less tight, according to the International Lead and Zinc Study Group.

However, the group still expects a deficit this year of 263,000 tonnes.

ZINC TECHNICALS: Zinc this week violated the 28-month rising trend line below the $3,090 area, leading to a sell signal in the weekly momentum chart which suggests further selling pressure in the next few weeks, ING said in a note.

https://www.cnbc.com/2018/05/04/reuters ... ising.html


Top 10 mines riding zinc price wave

http://www.mining.com/top-10-mines-ridi ... rice-wave/


Повідомлення Додано: П'ят 11 тра, 2018 06:33

Cейчас в Украине критическая ситуация

Объясняет профессор Стэнфордского университета Фрэнсис Фукуяма
https://tvrain.ru/teleshow/dw_na_dozhde ... ej-463466/
Повідомлення Додано: П'ят 11 тра, 2018 06:57

  Libo написав:
  inside написав:
  Libo написав:Кто угадает, что это за металл??? :roll:
Можно разбогатеть ... :idea:

https://pro.banyanhill.com/p/RWE2017/L190U4DG/?h=true


Если фото соответствует металлу о котором идет речь, то это sphalerite
Теперь рассказывайте как разбогатеть :mrgreen:


Теперь надо проверить месторождения и кто их оперирует. 8)

Сфалерит - сульфид цинка.
вы серьёзно, это развод лохов, мягко сказано...
